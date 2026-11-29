The situation has led to debates over school safety versus gun rights in a conservative state.

The years-long standoff between a gun-wielding man and an elementary school in Billings, Montana, began as a mundane dispute between neighbors — a broken tool, motor oil spilled in the horseradish bed.

It quickly escalated into threats and a restraining order. Eventually one of the neighbors, Gabriel Metcalf, began patrolling his property daily with his gun, directly across the street from Broadwater Elementary School. He was arrested in 2023 for unlawful possession of a firearm in a school zone. But a federal court overturned his conviction last year, ruling that Montana’s gun laws permitted him to do what he did.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He resumed his patrols this September. Parents and school officials say they are horrified by the sight of Metcalf pacing with a 20-gauge shotgun in front of the home he shares with his mother. They say they are terrified Metcalf could just break down and open fire one day. To protect students, school administrators have changed the way children walk to school, curtailed recess and hung a huge black tarp over the playground fence.