Armed Man Kills Himself at White House Checkpoint, Injuring Bystander

A man armed with a weapon opened fire at a White House checkpoint, killing himself and injuring a bystander. The incident occurred when the unidentified man walked up to the checkpoint, removed a weapon from a bag, and started shooting at the officers. Secret Service officers returned fire, striking the suspect and causing his death. The bystander was also hit by gunfire, but it is unclear how. No Secret Service members were injured during the incident. President Trump was in the Oval Office at the time of the shooting, working with aides. The FBI is assisting the Secret Service in the investigation.

The White House North Lawn was cleared by Secret Service on Saturday. An armed man opened fire at a White House checkpoint, killing himself and injuring a bystander.

The incident occurred when the unidentified man walked up to the checkpoint, removed a weapon from a bag, and started shooting at the officers. Secret Service officers returned fire, striking the suspect and causing his death. The bystander was also hit by gunfire, but it is unclear how. No Secret Service members were injured during the incident.

President Trump was in the Oval Office at the time of the shooting, working with aides. The FBI is assisting the Secret Service in the investigation





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White House Secret Service Armed Man Checkpoint Incident President Trump Aides Bystander Gunshots Killed Himself Injured Bystander Returned Fire Struck The Suspect Caused His Death Unidentified Man Bag Officers White House North Lawn 17Th Street And Pennsylvania Avenue NW 6 P.M. Secret Service Police Officers Bystander Was Struck By The Suspect's Initial No Secret Service Members Were Hurt During The The FBI Is Assisting The Secret Service In The X Post White House Press Briefing Room Social Media Platforms Filming A Piece Crew Members X Post

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