The shooting occurred Sunday morning on the 800 block of East 76th Avenue, in the Taku-Campbell area, police said.

An Anchorage police officer responding to a domestic violence call early Sunday shot and injured a male armed with a shotgun at an apartment on East 76th Avenue, Chief Sean Case said.

The chain of events began when a female called 911 around 4:12 a.m. Sunday to report that her boyfriend came home intoxicated and acting out of character, and “he physically put his hands on her,” making her feel unsafe, Case told reporters Sunday morning. He said officers were dispatched around 4:16 a.m. to the residence on the 800 block of East 76th Avenue. The location is in the Taku-Campbell area west of the Old Seward Highway.

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The female exited the apartment while the male suspect remained inside, and responding officers interviewed each about what happened, Case said. As an officer was talking to the suspect, he appeared “very agitated” and “wanted the officers to leave the residence,” and the officers responded saying they were conducting an investigation, Case said.

At that point, the male walked to the second story of the complex and “returned with a shotgun that resulted in the officer firing multiple rounds from his handgun,” Case said. The shots were fired around 4:30 a.m., he said. One round struck the male in the arm, and he was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital, where he was in stable condition, according to Case. No officers were injured in the encounter, he said.

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It wasn’t immediately clear whether the suspect had fired the shotgun. Case said more information, including additional details about what the officer encountered during the incident, would be provided during a second press conference scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday. The police chief said the incident was captured on body-worn camera, but because the officer’s camera was pointing in a different direction from where he was facing, the footage doesn’t show what the officer saw during the encounter.

Police asked residents to avoid the area Sunday, or otherwise follow officer commands, due to a large police presence as the department conducts its investigation. Case on Sunday said that “domestic violence calls are some of the most unpredictable calls that officers respond to each and every day. ” He described the options that are available to people experiencing domestic violence, urging people to call 911 if there’s an emergency, or 311 if it’s not an emergency.

Protective orders , or restraining orders, can also be sought in domestic violence situations without making police contact, Case said. He also referenced the National Domestic Violence Hotline phone number, 1-800-799-SAFE, and the resources available through the Anchorage-based Abused Women’s Aid In Crisis nonprofit, whose 24-hour crisis and support line is reachable at 907-272-0100.