Armed Forces veteran pepper-sprayed for driving slow during road-rage attack in Vallejo, California

Video footage of a road-rage attack in Vallejo captures a woman firing an orange chemical liquid into the window of an Army veteran's truck, causing him to get blinded in both eyes. The veteran, suffering from PTSD, was driving slowly because of his heavy work truck. Roadwork complaints led to the installation of 'speed tables' and a subsequent incident of tailgating and road rage.

A road-rage attack in Vallejo was caught on video, showing a woman pepper-spraying an Army veteran she believed was driving too slow. Cell phone footage taken by the victim shows a woman getting out of a Nissan Altima on Monday morning.

She raps on the window of the victim's work truck, saying, 'You scared? You should be scared b...

'. Immediately after, she sprays an orange chemical liquid into the window. The caustic chemical lands in both of Joe Vallely's eyes, causing him to repeatedly yell and express extreme discomfort. The attack happened at 9:20 a.m. on Wilson Avenue.

Three weeks ago, the city installed 'speed tables' along the street because of complaints over drivers with lead feet. Surprisingly, the woman behind him took offense to his pace along the one-lane street. Vallely worked for a company providing Internet service for Vallejo city departments and had no prior fights or confrontations. Vallejo police believe they've identified the suspect and will forward the case to the Solano County DA's office.

Valiant is set up a GoFundMe to help cover medical costs. The video was released to the public by KTVU and is featured in Henry Lee's report





KTVU / 🏆 465. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Road-Rage Attack Incident Tailgating And Road Rage Behavior Installation Of Speed Tables Complaints About Slow Driving Driving In One Lane Roadwork Causes Reduced Speed Limit Blindness Caused By Chemical Substance PTSD And Army Veteran By The Name Of Joe Valle Help Sought For Medical Expenses

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