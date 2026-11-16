Armarium Opens First Store

Italian brand Armarium launched and designed by Giorgia Gabriele has opened its first store in the world, located in Milan.

has opened its first store in the world and its founder and designer Giorgia Gabriele has chosen the tree-lined, high-end residential Foro Buonaparte street in Milan, close to the medieval Sforzesco castle and home to several art galleries and architecture studios.

“This is aligned with the spirit of the brand,” said Gabriele, who launched Armarium in 2022 and has spearheaded several collaborations with artists, teaming for example with French artist Martin Laforêt on a communication campaign, focusing on a footwear collectionGabriele, a former buyer and social media personality, named the brand after the Latin word for “closet,” nodding to the label’s offering of wardrobe-building staples. “I conceived this as a walk-in private closet in a home,” she said during an interview in the store, with her husband Andrea Grilli beside her.

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, Grilli, an investor in Armarium since Day One, has now taken on the same role at the brand. Most recently he was CEO of the Los Angeles-based clothing brand Gallery Dept. , which he exited in January. Before that, he was CEO of“I realized it made sense to focus on Armarium and help develop its distribution,” said Grilli, touting the brand’s potential.

Cue the first store, which spans more than 1,080 square feet and, sleek and sophisticated, is marked by a 10-foot marble structure enveloping a mirror and a central marble block employed as a display — both in a cream palette, offset by steel details.

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“I have always been attracted by Brutalism,” Gabriele explained. The store also comprises two VIP rooms. Art pieces from Mexican artist Bosco Sodi complete the decor. The designer said that the unit will display works by different artists over time.

It also offers a selection of art books in a partnership with Rizzoli New York. Gabriele treasures the relationship she has built with her community, and has invested her time in trunk shows through the “Armarium at Your Place” project, setting up dedicated events in different locations around the world, whether “in an art gallery, an apartment or a hotel suite, to create more intimate, exclusive and customized moments,” she explained.

To wit, she and Grilli were headed to Montecarlo for the next one, to be held at Cipriani.

“We speak to customers who have everything in their closets,” noted Grilli, “and they enjoy meeting the designer. ” For Gabriele, these moments help meet her community, offering moments of exchange.

“Armarium at York Place” events are scheduled for Miami and New York in the new year. The brand is available at 50 wholesale accounts, distributed by Al Tayer in Dubai and at Boyner Group’s Communité in Istanbul, or Antonia in Milan for example.

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Gabriele’s point of pride is sourcing natural fabrics, shunning man-made fibers and all garments and accessories are manufactured across Italy with specialized artisans, bags and shoes in Tuscany for example, pants in the Veneto region or knitwear in the Carpi area. Gabriele’s point of view is sharp and focused, and a priority, in addition to superior quality, is the longevity of the products, “which does not mean basic, they have to have character,” she said.

“You can mix and match the looks over the years. ” Grilli and Gabriele also believe the fit of the garments is what has led to the success of the brand. Retails prices range from 1,300 to 1,800 euros for jackets; dresses are available from 900 to 1,500 euros for eveningwear, and pants retail at between 500 to 800 euros.

“I believe there is room for such niche brands in this context, especially when there is so much energy behind them,” Grilli contended.

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