Arlo Separation From Netgear: Independent Security Camera Leader

Arlo has operated independently from Netgear since 2018. Discover details on its NYSE listing, manufacturing partners, and distinct business model.

Arlo operates as a fully independent, publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange, having completely severed ties with Netgear following a strategic separation completed in 2018. The brand no longer functions as a subsidiary but stands alone as a significant player in the smart home security sector. While Netgear retains its focus on networking hardware like routers, Arlo has established itself as a distinct corporate entity dedicated solely to wireless security solutions and cloud-based services.

Arlo Corporate Structure and Leadership

Arlo functions without a named founder or individual owner, instead relying on a decentralized corporate structure managed by institutional investors and executive leadership. Asset management giant BlackRock currently holds a significant 16% stake in the company, influencing its strategic direction alongside other shareholders. The company transitioned to public trading in August 2018, marking the end of its era as a division within a larger networking corporation. This shift allowed Arlo to pursue specific growth strategies tailored exclusively to the security camera market without internal corporate constraints.

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Matthew McRae serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Arlo, a position he assumed in August 2018 simultaneously with the company's public listing. Prior to this leadership role, McRae held the title of Senior Vice President for Strategy at Netgear, giving him deep institutional knowledge of the brand's history and product development. His continued oversight ensures continuity in the company's vision while navigating its new status as an independent business. This transition was formalized when Netgear divested its remaining shares in December 2018, finalizing the operational split between the two formerly connected entities.

Arlo Manufacturing and Supply Chain Details

Despite maintaining its corporate headquarters in California, Arlo does not manufacture its smart security cameras within the United States. The company relies on a global supply chain strategy, contracting with major technology manufacturers in Taiwan to produce its hardware. Key partners in this manufacturing network include Foxconn and Pegatron, two of the world's largest electronics contract manufacturers. These entities have previously produced devices and components for prominent brands such as Apple and Asus, indicating a high standard of production quality and scale for Arlo products.

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The decision to outsource manufacturing to international partners allows Arlo to focus its domestic resources on design, software integration, and brand management. This model is common in the consumer electronics industry, enabling companies to leverage specialized expertise and cost-effective labor markets abroad. Consumers purchasing Arlo products should be aware that these devices are assembled in Taiwan rather than domestically, though they remain subject to U.S. corporate regulations and quality control standards enforced by the California-based headquarters.

Arlo Product Pricing and Subscription Models

Arlo offers a diverse range of smart security kits priced between $50 and beyond $600, positioning itself as a competitively priced option in the premium security camera market. Available through major retailers like Amazon, these kits cater to various household needs, from single-camera setups to comprehensive home monitoring systems. This pricing strategy helps Arlo compete effectively against other brands in the sector while maintaining profitability through additional service revenue streams. The company has cultivated a reputation for offering reasonable hardware costs compared to some high-end competitors.

A critical component of Arlo's business model is its subscription-based system for cloud-based storage and advanced AI-powered features. Unlike some competitors that offer free local storage options, Arlo encourages users to subscribe to its Arlo Secure service to access full functionality. This recurring revenue model supports ongoing development of cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence capabilities. Eufy, for example, provides a different approach by focusing more heavily on local storage solutions, whereas Arlo emphasizes seamless cloud integration for users who require remote access and advanced detection features.

Post-Split Product Legacy and Support Channels

Arlo's product history under Netgear included notable releases such as the Arlo Baby, the Arlo Go, and the Arlo Doorbell, which helped establish the brand's presence in wireless home security. However, any Arlo product released after the February 2018 board approval for separation operates entirely independently of Netgear in terms of manufacturing and branding. This distinction is crucial for consumers regarding warranty claims, technical support, and software updates. Netgear holds no responsibility for after-sales service or ongoing support for any Arlo devices, regardless of their age or legacy status.

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Consumers with concerns regarding Arlo products must utilize Arlo's dedicated support channels rather than contacting Netgear. Support resources are accessible through the official Arlo website and the Arlo Secure application, ensuring users receive assistance specific to their devices. Subscription management and account settings are handled directly through user accounts within the Arlo ecosystem. This clear division ensures that customers receive accurate and timely support for their security systems, maintaining service quality despite the corporate split.

Financial Performance and Market Position

Arlo's distinct business model and strong market positioning have contributed to its financial performance in recent years. The company reported a total revenue of $156 million in 2026, reflecting its sustained relevance in the competitive smart home security industry. This revenue figure underscores the success of its subscription services and hardware sales in a mature market. As the smart home sector continues to evolve, Arlo's independent status allows it to adapt quickly to technological advancements and consumer preferences.

The company's ability to maintain revenue growth despite operating without a parent company highlights the strength of its brand identity. By focusing exclusively on security cameras and cloud services, Arlo has carved out a specialized niche that differentiates it from broader electronics manufacturers. This strategic focus, combined with its reliance on major manufacturing partners and institutional investment, supports its ongoing operations. Consumers and investors alike can view Arlo as a stable and established entity within the technology sector, separate from its former corporate parent.