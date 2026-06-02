Arlington Police Officer Rearrested for Violating Release in Child Pornography Case

Dustin Bartlett, an Arlington police officer previously arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material, was arrested again for violating his pre-trial release conditions by contacting his girlfriend. The initial arrest involved over 1,000 files of child pornography, turned in by his girlfriend. The Arlington Police Department has placed him on administrative leave and continues to cooperate with the Island County Sheriff's Office investigation.

Arlington Police Officer Arrested Again for Violating Release Conditions An Arlington police officer, previously arrested for possessing child sexual abuse material, has been arrested again for violating the conditions of his release.

Dustin Bartlett, 41, was initially taken into custody by the Island County Sheriff's Office late last month on charges of possessing over 1,000 files of child pornography. His girlfriend discovered the illegal material on their shared Camano Island home and turned two hard drives containing the content over to deputies.

The Arlington Police Department confirmed the arrest in a statement, noting that Bartlett was placed on administrative leave and stripped of police powers following the initial arrest, a status that remains unchanged. Last Friday, Bartlett returned to his home, prompting neighbors to call 911 because he was under a court order that prohibited him from being near his girlfriend. The Island County Sheriff's Office then arrested him for allegedly violating those pre-trial release conditions.

The Arlington Police Department emphasized that this subsequent arrest does not interfere with the ongoing child pornography investigation led by the Island County Sheriff's Office. The department praised Bartlett's girlfriend for her courage in coming forward, with an official stating, "I give her a lot of credit for being strong enough. Cause a lot of women wouldn't feel able to do that.

" Both the criminal and internal administrative investigations continue. This case underscores the serious legal and ethical breach of trust alleged against a sworn officer. The initial discovery of thousands of child sex abuse files points to a disturbing pattern of criminal behavior. The violation of his release conditions further demonstrates a disregard for judicial orders.

The Arlington Police Department's management of the situation, including administrative leave and coordination with the Island County Sheriff's Office, reflects standard protocol for officers facing felony charges. The community's response, including the girlfriend's actions and neighbor alerts, also illustrates the broader societal impact and vigilance required in such cases. The investigation remains active as authorities pursue all avenues to ensure justice is served and to prevent further victimization





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Arlington Police Department Dustin Bartlett Child Pornography Possession Of Child Sexual Abuse Material Violation Of Release Conditions Island County Sheriff's Office Administrative Leave Pre-Trial Release Camano Island

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