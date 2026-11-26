With the fall veto session entering its final week, officials in suburban Arlington Heights are throwing their support behind a new Chicago Bears stadium bill.

There is one week left in the fall veto session, and Arlington Heights officials are backing a new Chicago Bears stadium billA digital billboard advertising the Chicago Bears sits near the practice track of the former Arlington International Racetrack near Route 53 and Northwest Highway on June 25, 2024, in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

With the fall veto session entering its final week, officials in suburban Arlington Heights are throwing their support behind a new Chicago Bears stadium bill. According to officials, the bill would allow municipalities within Cook County to form a stadium authority that would ultimately own a new Bears stadium, thereby allowing the team not to pay property taxes on the stadium itself and on at least some of the area surrounding it.

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In a statement posted to social media, officials in Arlington Heights say they are engaged with state leaders as negotiations for the draft legislation continue.