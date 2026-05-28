Arlington catholic priest on leave after allegations of sexual misconduct with minors

The diocese said Posey denies the accusation and that no determination has been made regarding the allegation.

FILE - This Dec. 1, 2012 file photo shows a silhouette of a crucifix and a stained glass window inside a Catholic Church in New Orleans.

The Catholic Diocese of Arlington identified the priest as The Very Reverend Patrick L. Posey. The diocese said Posey denies the accusation and that no determination has been made regarding the allegation. Posey’s current assignment was rector at the Cathedral of Saint Thomas More in Arlington. The Reverend Nicholas Barnes has been appointed as parochial administrator at the cathedral, the diocese said.

Officials also encouraged anyone who knows of misconduct or abuse involving any cleric or diocesan employee to notify civil authorities and contact the diocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator at 703-841-2530. Columbus coffee and energy drink fans will soon have a new drive-thru option in town.

Dutch Bros Coffee announced plans to open its first Columbus location in lA newly filed civil lawsuit in Delaware County accuses a former Ohio pastor of grooming and sexually abusing two women who sought counseling through Vineyard ChThe Ohio Department of Children and Youth says a statewide review of publicly funded childcare providers uncovered more than $1 million in overpayments tied toA local family is working urgently to bring their son back to the United States after a serious ATV accident during a trip to the Bahamas left him hospitalizedPolice responding to a reported stabbing at a home on Chatsworth Way found two people dead Tuesday night. According to Columbus Police Sergeant Albert, the two p





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