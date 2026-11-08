Arla Foods Suspends Milk Collections After Cruelty Expos

Arla Foods halts milk from UK farms following Animal Justice Project video exposing severe cow abuse. Tesco also suspends suppliers as political pressure mounts for stricter dairy welfare regulations.

Britain's largest dairy processor, Arla Foods, has immediately suspended milk collection services from several of its partner farms. This decisive action follows a damning investigation by the Animal Justice Project, which revealed systematic abuse of livestock at multiple sites. The multi-billion-pound corporation launched an internal inquiry after the Mail on Sunday broadcast secret footage of workers kicking, dragging, and beating cows. The investigation confirmed that such unacceptable behavior occurred across facilities within their supply chain.

Documented Abuse And Immediate Supplier Cuts

Tesco has also reacted swiftly to the revelations by suspending milk supplies from three specific farms. The retailers confirmed they will no longer accept milk from Oak Lodge in Leicestershire, Kingston Hill in Oxfordshire, and Bramley in Northamptonshire. These suspensions come just days after the undercover footage was first published, highlighting the severe reputational risk to major supermarkets. Morrisons described the visual evidence as deeply concerning, signaling widespread industry alarm.

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Investigation Scope And Documented Violations

The Animal Justice Project deployed hidden cameras into ten barns as part of a broader inquiry into fifteen Arla farms. The organization received initial tips from whistleblowers and concerned members of the public regarding animal welfare. Claire Palmer, the campaign group's executive director, stated that problems were documented across thirteen counties. She emphasized that the abuse was repetitive and systemic rather than an isolated incident involving a single worker losing their temper.

Specific violations included a newborn calf being forcibly separated from its mother merely twenty-five minutes after birth. Workers were filmed urinating in cow pens and marching animals to milking parlors in shackles. Additional footage showed cows forced to sleep in straw heavily soiled with urine and feces. One clip captured a helpless cow being hoisted by its hips, while others showed hooves chained against industry best practices.

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Arla Response And Enhanced Welfare Protocols

Arla Foods maintains that it has one hundred rules designed to protect animal welfare and ensure milk quality. The company stated it would strengthen these essentials by implementing mandatory annual animal-handling training. This training must be delivered by an external expert to ensure unbiased and professional instruction for all farm staff. Arla also committed to increasing the frequency of unannounced audits to verify compliance with these new standards.

Despite the suspensions, the corporation noted that assessments of other featured farms raised no specific welfare concerns. They emphasized that their investigation found no issues relating to animal handling at those specific locations. However, the company did not disclose the exact number of farms currently suspended from their collection network. This lack of transparency has drawn criticism from animal rights advocates demanding full accountability.

Political Pressure For Regulatory Reform

The exposé has triggered urgent political intervention regarding industry self-regulation. Labour MP Kerry McCarthy tabled a written question to Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary Dame Angela Eagle. McCarthy requested an urgent investigation into the welfare breaches, arguing the dairy industry has relied too heavily on self-reporting. She asserted that operators have been allowed to bypass standards for far too long.

McCarthy described the situation as a wake-up call for the entire sector to improve welfare standards on British farms. The current framework has come under intense scrutiny for failing to prevent such abuse. This political pressure coincides with growing consumer demand for higher ethical standards in food production. The dairy industry now faces a critical juncture in rebuilding trust with both retailers and the public.