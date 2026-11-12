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Arkansas vs. Robert Morris Live Updates: Scores, Highlights from Bud Walton Arena

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Arkansas vs. Robert Morris Live Updates: Scores, Highlights from Bud Walton Arena
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FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks return home to Bud Walton Arena Wednesday night looking to get back on track against Robert Morris following

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Billy Richmond III warms up before a game against the UAPB Golden Lions at Bud Walton Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.

— The No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks return home to Bud Walton Arena Wednesday night looking to get back on track against Robert Morris following Sunday’s loss to No. 6 Virginia. : Follow along for live updates, scoring runs and key performances as John Calipari’s Razorbacks take on the Colonials.

Also readRazorbacks Have Opportunity To Respond in Big Way After Virginia Loss

Razorbacks starting lineup consists of the usual suspects: Jeremiah Wilkinson, Miikka Muurinen, Cooper Bowser, Billy Richmond, Jordan Smith Jr. For the Colonials, coach Andrew Toole is going with Ace Valentine, Darius Livingston, KJ Garris Jr., Eddie Cooke III, Samuel Obenjo. Thanks for spending part of your evening following the game with me. Whether you’re watching along or counting on these updates to keep up with the Hogs, I appreciate you being here and supporting our work at Razorbacks On SI.

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Jacob Davis is the Publisher for Arkansas Razorbacks on SI, with a decade of experience covering college athletics. He has previously worked at Rivals, Saturday Down South, SB Nation and hosted podcasts with Bleav Podcast Network where his show was a finalist for podcast of the year.

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