Razorbacks attempt to get back in win column against lowly Delta Devils

Arkansas Razorbacks forward JJ Andrews drives past Indiana Hoosiers forward Trent Sisley in the second half at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect FAYETTEVILLE – No. 20 Arkansas will return home Friday night for a short stay to host winless Mississippi Valley State inside Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks are attempting to get back on the winning side of things after losing 81-76 on Tuesday against Indiana. Arkansas took a haymaker from the Hoosiers in the closing moments of the game with a trio of threes from Darren Harris and Bryce Lindsay to overtake the young Hogs.

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The Delta Devils are well known for scheduling a road-heavy non-conference slate and that's no different this season having already lost four games to start the season at Oklahoma, Washington, Oregon and Oregon State. Following Friday's game at Arkansas, MVU will participate in "buy games" at New Mexico, Michigan, North Texas, UConn, Mississippi State, Tulane, Ohio State, Texas Tech, and Baylor.

First-year coach Mike Davis won't get to coach his first home game until Saturday, Jan. 9 against SWAC foe Prairie View A&M. Oregon forward Seven Spurlock, right, presses past Mississippi Valley State guard Matt Anglo as the Oregon Ducks host the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Nov. 11, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectThe University of Arkansas is fans are providing an extra incentive to attend Friday's game against MVSU as the first 4,500 fans to enter Bud Walton Arena will receive a free Darius Acuff Jr. bobblehead.

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The Razorbacks will get six days to decompress before heading to Detroit to take on Michigan State on Thanksgiving inside Little Caesars Arena. Arkansas and MVSU first met in December 1986 and 1987, and then played three straight years in the fall of 2009-11 with all six games decided by 19 points or more. Arkansas Razorbacks guard Billy Richmond III reacts after a play during the second half against the UCA Bears at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 79-66.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectIf there is one player on this squad that has captured the hearts of such a passionate basketball fanbase, it's certainly Billy Richmond III. Through five games this season, he impacts the game in several different ways leading Arkansas in either points, rebounds, or blocks in at least three games this season.

After conecting on just 12.5% of his three pointers as a freshman, Richmond improved to a 26% rate a as a sophomore and is knocking down 50% as a senior . Known for his aggression, Richmond is at his best in the open floor in transition and drawing contact to the rim.

The Memphis native has made 11-of-13 attempts from the free throw line, which is third on the team behind freshmen Miikka Muurinen and Jordan Smith Jr. Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectAny time a team is comprised of mostly freshmen and depending on a handful of experienced upperclassmen, continuity can't be pulled out of thin air.

It might be a frustrating watch early on this season, but coach John Calipari believes his team is capable of more.

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"I'm still learning about my team," Calipari said after the loss to Indiana. "Hindsight, I tried to talk them through the last two segments or the last two plays. I need to call timeout and walk them through, because normally what I would do, open court, high ball screen, just do something to the rim.

" "I'm trying to control the game because I have to. If this is the way it is in January and February, then we're not what I think this team could be. This team could be pretty good.

"MVSU is historically one of the worst college basketball programs in the country. Anyone that decides to schedule them knows facing the Delta Devils is college basketball’s version of an SEC football team scheduling UMass, but it's nice to have that rent-a-win. Mississippi Valley State moved to Division I in 1979-80 and has finished above .500 just 14 times since.

The Delta Devils haven’t won more than nine games in a season since 2011-12, when they earned a No. 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament before losing to Western Kentucky in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio. Jacob Davis is the Publisher for Arkansas Razorbacks on SI, with a decade of experience covering college athletics.

He has previously worked at Rivals, Saturday Down South, SB Nation and hosted podcasts with Bleav Podcast Network where his show was a finalist for podcast of the year.