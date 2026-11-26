Regular season finale gives both Razorbacks, Tigers reason to battle until final whistle

Arkansas wide receiver AJ Jordan lines up for a play in the first half against Texas. | Chris Gutierrez, Hogs On SI Images FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.

— For Arkansas, this was meant to be a rebuilding season after being picked to finish last at SEC Media Days by quite the margin. However, they have a chance to at least tie LSU and/or Mississippi State for 12th with a win over LSU and a Mississippi State loss to Ole Miss.

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A 5-7 overall record and a 3-6 mark in SEC play going to be a much easier sell to prospective coaches and potential transfers going into the offseason, especially considering how the Razorbacks are expected to receive a significant upgrade in resources for 2027. On the flip side, one of college football's most disappointing teams has to be Lane Kiffin's Tigers with what is reportedly the third-highest valued roster in the nation,.