Arkansas' Veteran DE Quincy Rhodes a Game Time Decision For Auburn

Availability of star pass rusher could complicate Razorbacks chances of victory on The Plains

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive end Quincy Rhodes before a play in the first half against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Image FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas Razorbacks defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr. is listed as a "game time decision" for the game against Auburn on Saturday.

He was listed as probable on Friday night with running back Braylen Russell, wide receiver Chris Marshall and EDGE rusher Steven Soles, who are all expected to play. Arkansas RB Braylen Russell, WR Chris Marshall and EDGE Steven Soles are expected to play against Auburn. Rhodes entered the season as an All-American and All-SEC candidate with the potential to become a first round selection in the 2027 NFL Draft.

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The North Little Rock native hasn't quite lived up to the billing, registering just 17 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks and one forced fumble as a senior. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Fortunately for the Razorbacks, Soles' availability would help an Arkansas defensive front generate a pass rush against an Auburn offensive line that has struggled in pass protection for much of the season.

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The Tigers have given up 34 sacks which is also dead last in the SEC. Having Russell and Marshall back will give the Arkansas offense additional options against an Auburn defense that's struggled over the previous two weeks. The Tigers will be without two defensive starters in safety Sylvester Smith-Reed and linebacker Bryce Deas. Jacob Davis is the Publisher for Arkansas Razorbacks on SI, with a decade of experience covering college athletics.

He has previously worked at Rivals, Saturday Down South, SB Nation and hosted podcasts with Bleav Podcast Network where his show was a finalist for podcast of the year.