Arkansas Sweeps Washington State in Baseball Series

Arkansas Razorbacks hand Washington State Cougars their third consecutive loss in a dominant weekend series.

Washington State baseball has endured a challenging start to the 2025 season, falling to 0-3 after a tough three-game series against the #4 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks . The Cougars dropped both games of a Friday doubleheader before suffering a 5-2 defeat on Saturday. After a scoreless opening inning, Arkansas' Zane Becker ignited the scoring with an RBI double, plating Kendall Diggs.

Washington State briefly seized a one-run advantage in the fourth inning when Ricco Longo launched a triple to right field, driving in Logan Johnstone. Skjonsby followed with a sacrifice fly, bringing in Longo. However, Arkansas swiftly regained control in the bottom of the fourth with Brent Iredale's first home run of the day. Iredale added another home run in the sixth inning, solidifying Arkansas' lead.Washington State utilized a two-pitcher rotation in the loss. Luke Meyers made his first Division I start, pitching five innings while striking out three batters. He allowed two earned runs, walked one batter, and hit one. Jake Tedesco pitched the final three innings for WSU, absorbing the loss. Tedesco gave up five hits, three earned runs, and two walks while striking out five batters in his first appearance as a Cougar. The Cougars will have Sunday off before attempting to avoid a series sweep in the finale against Arkansas on Monday morning. The game is scheduled for 10 AM PT and will be broadcast on SEC Network+





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Baseball College Baseball Arkansas Razorbacks Washington State Cougars Series Sweep

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Immigration sweeps raise mental health concerns in Washington state after arrests'There is all this uncertainty,' said attorney Matt Adams, Legal Director with NW Immigrant Rights Project. 'The fear-mongering this executive order has created

Read more »

Arkansas State beats Georgia State 85-59Led by Joseph Pinion's 14 points, the Arkansas State Red Wolves defeated the Georgia State Panthers 85-59 on Saturday. The Red Wolves are now 14-5 with the victory and the Panthers fell to 7-12.

Read more »

Arkansas State hosts Appalachian State following Tate's 20-point outingAppalachian State plays the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Myles Tate scored 20 points in the Mountaineers' 58-50 win over the James Madison Dukes. Thursday's meeting is the first of the season for the teams. Arkansas State is 5-2 against the Sun Belt, and Appalachian State is 5-2 against conference opponents.

Read more »

Arkansas State Tops Texas State in Sun Belt ConferenceArkansas State defeated Texas State in a Sun Belt Conference matchup. Derrian Ford led the Red Wolves with 19 points, while Josh O'Garro had a double-double for the Bobcats.

Read more »

Arkansas State Dominates Texas State for Seventh Straight WinIzaiyah Nelson led Arkansas State to an 85-74 victory over Texas State, scoring 23 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. The Red Wolves extended their winning streak to seven games.

Read more »

Kent State Edges Arkansas State in Thrilling FinishJamal Sumlin's clutch free throws in the final seconds secured a 76-75 victory for Kent State over Arkansas State in a tightly contested game.

Read more »