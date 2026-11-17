The first quarter of Monday's game between Arkansas and Little Rock wasn't fun for the Razorbacks. Arkansas trailed 22-15 after shooting 3-18 from the field th

Arkansas trailed 22-15 after shooting 3-18 from the field through 10 minutes. Had it not been for an abundance of free throws in the first frame, the Razorbacks would've been in trouble.

Much better second and third quarters gave the Hogs a lead that they wouldn't relinquish, though, and Kelsi Musick's squad improved to 5-0 with an 86-74 win inside the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock. It's the first time a Musick-led Arkansas team has started 5-0. Despite shooting 25-68 from the field, Arkansas eclipsed the 80-point mark once again thanks to a great night from the foul line. Arkansas shot 32-41 from the charity stripe.

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UALR didn't shoot poorly from the foul line, going 16-24 , but the disparity in opportunities was a massive reason why Arkansas won. The biggest play of the night for the Razorbacks came with just over five minutes remaining. With the Razorbacks leading 70-60, Kateri Poole drained a left-wing three that put Arkansas up 73-60, giving the Hogs a relatively comfortable lead for the rest of the contest. Poole scored 12 points in only 17 minutes.

Standout freshman Whitley Rogers was absent in her return home for a second straight game due to an ankle injury. Grace McCallop started in place of Rogers for a second consecutive game, though she only scored four points on 2-8 shooting and fouled out in 20 minutes of action. Emily Robinson scored a game-high 22 points on 9-14 shooting, while Jianna Morris poured in 16 points after going 7-9 from the free throw line.

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Despite going just 3-13 from the floor Kyiah Prestridge shot 4-6 at the free throw line and got into double figures with 10 points while also snagging four steals and blocking two shots. The Razorbacks will now head out west for a pair of contests during Thanksgiving week, though they'll have plenty of time to rest before facing High Point and James Madison in San Diego.

Monday was not an exceedingly encouraging performance against a 1-4 UALR squad that lost to North Florida at home, but it was a road win and another example of the Razorbacks making winning plays down the stretch. If they come back to Fayetteville after Thanksgiving at 7-0, an undefeated mark in non-conference play is possible. Sam Stubbs is a student at the University of Arkansas pursuing a degree in journalism.

He has worked at the UA’s student newspaper, the Arkansas Traveler, since October 2025, becoming the assistant sports editor in December 2025. When he's not writing about the Razorbacks, Sam can be found covering NASCAR for Yardbarker and is a member of the National Motorsports Press Association , winning an award for race coverage from the association in February 2025. He's previously worked for Heavy, Field Level Media, Frontstretch and FanSided.