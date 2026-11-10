Arkansas Staves Off Feisty Kansas City Squad, Improves To 3-0

FAYETTEVILLE — After knocking off Wichita State on Friday, Kansas City came to Bud Walton Arena on Monday and gave Arkansas all it wanted. But the Razorbacks m

FAYETTEVILLE — After knocking off Wichita State on Friday, Kansas City came to Bud Walton Arena on Monday and gave Arkansas all it wanted. But the Razorbacks made more plays down the stretch, with Whitley Rogers making a three to put Arkansas up 85-77 and nailing two free throws to ice the game in what was an 89-81 Arkansas win.

It wasn't the prettiest showing from Kelsi Musick's squad, but the Hogs are 3-0 nonetheless going into an in-state matchup against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, "It's a teaching moment," Musick said.

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"It teaches us to maintain composure. It teaches us how to listen and execute in tight situations, and it teaches us to rise up to the occasion, which we I felt like we did, and those things are important. Whether it's getting a big stop, making a big bucket, getting a big rebound, all of that is important, especially as that clock is ticking down and and people are within range.

" The Roos were the first of Arkansas' three opponents this season to give the Razorbacks a four-quarter game. Arkansas pulled out to a double-digit lead in the second quarter, but Kansas City hung in and battled back, making it a 66-61 at the end of the third quarter. Arkansas never relinquished the lead, though, and while the game was close throughout the final frame, it seemed like KC was always one play short of being able to push ahead.

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Monday's game was also far and away the most physical of Arkansas' three contests so far. A total of 57 fouls were called, and both Kyiah Prestridge and Daniah Trammell fouled out for Arkansas.

" I think we just have to recognize that and make those adjustments quicker to try to stay out of foul trouble," Musick said. Sometimes we gambled a little a few times that put us in a bad situation, and so I think picking and choosing when we gamble or when we get a trap, we've got to we've got to make some better decisions. But that's what we just talked about.

You know we got to learn from film because it's sometimes hard to rep the defense full court in practice. So I think just really honing in and being able to be focused in a film session is going to help us a lot.

" Prestridge's 18 points led all scorers, with Rogers pouring in 17 and D'Asia Thomas-Harris scoring 15 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. "D'Asia came up with some some really big rebounds," Musick said. "I think the the fact that we are crashing the boards hard, we got to get our guards crashing as well.

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But I think D'Asia does a good job in the offense of putting yourself in position to to be on that relocation to be able to get those rebounds.

" The Razorbacks will take on UAPB at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday inside Bud Walton Arena. The Golden Lions are 1-2 on the year and earned their first win of the season against Arkansas Baptist on Monday. Sam Stubbs is a student at the University of Arkansas pursuing a degree in journalism. He has worked at the UA’s student newspaper, the Arkansas Traveler, since October 2025, becoming the assistant sports editor in December 2025.

When he's not writing about the Razorbacks, Sam can be found covering NASCAR for Yardbarker and is a member of the National Motorsports Press Association , winning an award for race coverage from the association in February 2025. He's previously worked for Heavy, Field Level Media, Frontstretch and FanSided.