Arkansas State Police Rescue Four Children from High-Speed Chase

Four children under the age of six were rescued after a high-speed chase ended in a crash. The driver, a convicted felon, faces multiple charges.

Four children are safe after Arkansas State Police officers rescued them from an extremely dangerous situation on May 24. The incident began when an ASP trooper attempted to stop an SUV for a traffic violation in Camden.

The driver, later identified as 28-year-old Tyrice Fletcher, a convicted felon, fled, initiating a high-speed chase. The trooper was unaware that four children under the age of six were inside the vehicle as it reached speeds over 100 miles per hour, weaving through traffic and sometimes driving into oncoming lanes.

The pursuit ended dramatically when the driver lost control, sending the SUV into a ditch, where it struck a pole and flipped several times before coming to rest on its side. A trooper was heard exclaiming, He's crashed out, as the vehicle came to a stop. Compounding the danger, power lines hung precariously close to the wrecked SUV, prompting officers to warn each other to avoid touching the car or the lines.

Undeterred, one officer rushed to the vehicle and retrieved a four-month-old baby who had been ejected, carrying the infant to safety across the road. Inside, the three other children could be heard crying, but a trooper calmly assured them he was there to help and guided them out. One boy, with a cast on his arm, was carried to a patrol car and placed on the hood for assessment. The trooper asked the child, Let me see, does that hurt?

How old are you? After a brief check, he lifted the boy into his arms and comforted him, saying, Youre okay, youre okay. Another trooper was seen holding the baby, who rested peacefully against his chest. All four children were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, and authorities contacted their mother.

Fletcher faces a slew of charges, including felony fleeing, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a firearm by certain persons, four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, four counts of no child passenger restraint, reckless driving, no drivers license, no seatbelt, and improper passing on the left. Police also found illegal marijuana in the SUV.

In response to the incident, ASP Colonel Mike Hagar expressed outrage and called for community action. As a father, I cannot fathom a parent making the decision to drive recklessly, much less flee from law enforcement, with their children in the vehicle, Hagar stated. We have had a couple of pursuits recently that have rightfully appalled our Troopers and the public. I thank God the children were not injured.

We feel compelled to take action to stop suspects from risking the lives of innocent children by fleeing. Hagar emphasized the need for parents and caregivers to prioritize the safety of their children when being pulled over. He added, Its disgusting behavior for somebody to put their own children in such a dangerous situation. There needs to be conversations taking place at home, in our places of worship, in the community to where this behavior is absolutely condemned.

The incident has sparked renewed discussions about police pursuit policies and the responsibilities of drivers. While acknowledging the inherent risks of high-speed chases, Hagar stressed that the danger stemmed from the suspects choice to flee, not from the officers actions. The childrens rescue showcased the bravery and quick thinking of the troopers involved, who despite the hazards, successfully extracted all four minors from the wreckage.

The community has rallied support for the children, with many expressing relief that they survived without serious injury. Fletcher remains in custody, and the investigation continues. The case underscores the broader issue of child safety in vehicles and the consequences of reckless behavior. Authorities urge anyone with information about similar incidents to come forward.

The rescue also highlights the dedication of law enforcement officers who put themselves at risk to protect the innocent. As the children recover, their mother has thanked the officers for their heroic efforts. The Arkansas State Police have reaffirmed their commitment to pursuing dangerous suspects while ensuring public safety, and they hope this incident serves as a wake-up call for parents and the community





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Arkansas State Police Child Rescue High-Speed Chase Convicted Felon

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