Authorities have reopened an investigation into a woman's death ruled a suicide after her son was found dead in an apparent suicide attempt, leading to the son's father being charged with first-degree murder and evidence tampering.

Authorities in Arkansas have officially reopened a criminal investigation into the death of a woman initially ruled a suicide, following the tragic and suspicious death of her son in a separate apparent suicide attempt.

Father Arrested After Homicide

This significant legal development has already led to the arrest of the son's father, who is now facing serious felony charges. The situation began when police first responded to the residence following a report of an unnatural death. Upon their arrival, officers discovered the body of a man named Page, who had been fatally shot.

Also read Arkansas’ Breakout Defensive Star Presents a New Challenge for Arch Manning

However, investigators quickly determined that the physical evidence found at the scene was highly inconsistent with the initial claim that Page had died by suicide. The inconsistencies prompted a deeper look into the circumstances surrounding the death, revealing a complex and disturbing narrative that involves multiple family members and prior allegations.

Connection To Influencer Murder Case

The investigation has drawn connections to a broader and more disturbing case involving social media influencer Sara Gilson, who was allegedly killed by her estranged husband, Shawn Duffey, just weeks after she had publicly accused him of being a pedophile. According to reports from Tulsa's ABC affiliate, Gilson and Duffey were found dead in their Oklahoma City home on July 23, 2026, following a fatal shooting that was initially treated as a murder-suicide.

Advertisement

In the current Arkansas case, a juvenile family member named Scott allegedly told police that he and Page had gotten into a heated argument. Scott claimed that he later discovered his stepson, Page, dead.

Forensic Evidence Reveals Staged Suicide

However, forensic evidence presented in an affidavit viewed by KATV paints a much darker picture of what actually occurred. Police reported finding significant amounts of blood under Scott's fingernails, inside his ear, and on his shoes.

Furthermore, the home was described as being in a state of severe disarray. Investigators found blood in the kitchen, a bath towel next to the victim Page, and paper towels that appeared to have been used to clean up blood spatter. A chair was knocked over, the kitchen table was out of place, and ammunition was discovered near an opened gun safe. These details strongly suggest a struggle and the deliberate staging of the scene.

Scott allegedly admitted to moving Page's body and relocating the firearm to create the illusion of a suicide. He has subsequently been charged with first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence, according to his online court docket. Scott has pleaded not guilty to both charges. Following Scott's arrest, authorities decided to take another look at the previous case involving the death of Bridget, which had been initially ruled a suicide.

Advertisement

Protective Orders And Case Review

A spokesperson for the department stated that in light of recent events in Maumelle, they needed to re-examine the earlier case. It is worth noting that Sara Gilson had filed three protective orders against Jeremiah Duffey, the first and second five years ago, and the third one month before he allegedly killed her. Gilson's obituary noted her love for the outdoors, camping, fishing, and her passion for jewelry.

The case highlights the importance of thorough forensic investigation and the need to re-evaluate initial rulings when new evidence emerges.