Michigan State erased an eight-point deficit with a 24-4 run and held off Arkansas 70-67 in Detroit, despite a late Razorbacks comeback attempt.

Michigan State erased an eight-point second-half deficit and held off Arkansas 70-67 on Thanksgiving at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The Spartans improved to 6-1 with the win, while Arkansas dropped a second consecutive heartbreaker against a power conference opponent.

Jeremy Fears Jr. made two free throws with 16 seconds left to put Michigan State up 70-64. Jordan Smith Jr. then drove and scored while drawing a foul, converting a three-point play with 10 seconds remaining. Fears missed the front end of a one-and-one with eight seconds left, and Smith grabbed the rebound. Smith raced down the floor and launched a 29-foot shot at the buzzer that hit nearly every part of the rim before bouncing out.

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Michigan State Mounts Comeback Against Arkansas

Arkansas had trailed by 10 points with 78 seconds remaining but nearly forced overtime. The Razorbacks took a 31-27 lead into halftime and pushed it to eight early in the second half, leading 47-40 with 13:31 left. That is when Michigan State took control. Down seven, Fears hit a three.

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He then found Jesse McCulloch for a hook shot and Coen Carr for a dunk that tied the game. Michigan State scored 15 straight points, and Kur Teng buried his third three in less than two minutes to make it 64-51 with 4:55 remaining. The Spartans run reached 24-4. Michigan State shot 81 percent in the second half, making 17 of 21 field goals, including 6 of 6 from three-point range.

The same Michigan State team had gone 3-for-26 after halftime in a loss at Tennessee nine days earlier, shooting 18 percent for that game. Arkansas struggled offensively, shooting 13 percent from three-point range and 63 percent from the free-throw line. The Razorbacks made just 1 of 13 three-point attempts in the second half. Smith led Arkansas with 19 second-half points on 7-of-11 shooting.

Arkansas Keeps Game Close Late

Billy Richmond scored seven points on 2-of-9 shooting, and Jeremiah Wilkinson went scoreless while missing all seven of his field goal attempts. Michigan State still led 68-58 when Fears stepped to the line with 1:18 left. He missed the front end of a one-and-one, but Arkansas still needed 10 points to pull even. The Razorbacks extended the game by grabbing offensive rebounds.

They missed two threes on one possession before Richmond tipped the ball in with 1:03 remaining. Smith then intercepted a Fears pass. On the next possession, Arkansas rebounded a missed free throw and a missed three before Smith found Richmond for a three that cut the lead to 68-64. A controversial and-one call helped Arkansas close the gap further.

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Smith drove and spun past Fears for a layup while contact occurred. Officials called Fears for a foul, counted the basket and gave Smith a free throw to cut it to three with 10 seconds left. The CBS crew thought the foul should have been ruled on the floor before the shot. Head coach John Calipari acknowledged Michigan State's precision, noting the Spartans created and converted good shots in the closing stages.

Calipari Looks Ahead After Loss

He praised his young roster for not quitting and said he would process the disappointment for 24 hours before focusing on extending strong play from 20 minutes to a full 40-minute game. Arkansas now faces a challenging non-conference stretch with two more games against power conference teams before SEC play begins. The Razorbacks travel to face North Carolina, which holds a 5-1 record, on Tuesday.

After that, Arkansas travels to Phoenix to take on No. 8 Arizona, which sits at 7-1, on December 19. Those games will test whether the team can maintain the level required to compete with elite programs.