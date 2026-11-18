The Arkansas Razorbacks suffered an 81-76 defeat against the Indiana Hoosiers at Madison Square Garden due to rebounding deficits and free throw struggles.

The Arkansas Razorbacks suffered an 81-76 defeat against the Indiana Hoosiers on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. Despite showing resilience and timely scoring in the final minutes, the Razorbacks could not overcome persistent rebounding deficits and shooting inefficiencies that plagued the team throughout the contest.

Key Performers Drive Late Scoring Spurts

The contest featured intense back-and-forth action down the stretch, with both teams exchanging crucial baskets in the final moments. Indiana held a narrow 69-68 lead entering the media timeout with four minutes remaining in regulation. The Hoosiers' backcourt, which had been relatively quiet in the first half, erupted in the final two minutes to secure the victory. Darren Harris and Bryce Lindsay combined for three three-pointers during this critical window to pull away from the visitors.

Also read How To Watch Indiana Basketball vs. Arkansas: TV Channel, Tipoff Time

Arkansas responded with significant scoring contributions from its freshman players to keep the game within reach. Freshman guard JJ Andrews hit a corner three-pointer to energize the team, while forward Miikka Muurinen provided interior presence with a dunk and a series of free throws. Muurinen's aggressive play daring the Hoosiers to compete with him in the paint highlighted the Razorbacks' effort to stay in the game despite the mounting pressure.

Size Disadvantage Hurts Razorbacks Rebounding Effort

A glaring weakness for the Arkansas Razorbacks remains their lack of size, a problem that became evident from the opening tip against Indiana. Head coach John Calipari's squad struggled to control the paint, allowing Indiana to dominate the glass with a 39-28 rebounding advantage. The Hoosiers converted 15 offensive rebounds into 21 second-chance points, consistently extending possessions and creating additional scoring opportunities after missed shots.

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Indiana's frontcourt duo of Samet Yigitoglu and Aiden Sherrell overpowered Arkansas' younger lineups from the first minute. The pair combined for 34 points and 16 rebounds, showcasing the physicality that Arkansas could not match. Arkansas attempted to adjust by implementing high ball screen sets in the second half, running a 5-out offense that allowed guards to operate in space and attack the rim more effectively.

Foul Trouble and Shooting Slumps Hinder Efficiency

Freshman forward Miikka Muurinen played with physicality but drew significant foul trouble that impacted the team's rhythm. Over just over 20 minutes of action, Muurinen recorded 10 points, five rebounds, and one assist, but his tendency to draw fouls, whether intentional or not, proved costly. Whether he was falling to the floor, making incidental contact, or pulling down opponents, this behavior risks costing the team future games if not corrected.

Free throw shooting also hampered Arkansas' chances in the close contest. The team made only 20-of-29 attempts, finishing at a 67 percent clip for the game. Key contributors including Davion Thompson, JJ Andrews, Cooper Bowser, and Muurinen each missed at least two shots from the line. Correcting even half of these misses could have significantly altered the game's outcome in the closing moments.

Razorbacks Look to Fix Issues Against Mississippi Valley State

Davion Thompson led all scorers with 20 points, eight assists, and two rebounds, while drawing five fouls on drives to the basket. His play was critical to the Razorbacks' offensive structure, though he committed three turnovers. Guard Jordan Smith Jr. displayed elite athleticism with 12 points, two rebounds, and two assists in 31 minutes, shooting a perfect 4-of-4 from the free-throw line despite shooting just 4-of-11 from the field.

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Coach John Calipari faces the task of finding a sustainable winning strategy to address these systemic issues. The Razorbacks have a scheduled game against Mississippi Valley State on Friday to address these weaknesses before a significant Thanksgiving matchup with Michigan State in Detroit.