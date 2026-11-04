Arkansas Razorbacks Dominate UAPB in Season Opener

No. 12 Arkansas defeats Arkansas-Pine Bluff 47-28 at halftime in Bud Walton Arena, led by Jeremiah Wilkinson's shooting and dominant fast-break execution.

No. 12 Arkansas leads Arkansas-Pine Bluff 47-28 at halftime of the season opener inside Bud Walton Arena on Tuesday. Head Coach John Calipari watched his team establish a commanding first-half performance against the Golden Lions in Fayetteville.

Wilkinson Leads Scoring Charge

Georgia transfer guard Jeremiah Wilkinson leads all scorers at the half with 14 points. He knocked down three first-half triples, including the University of Arkansas' first field goal of the season. Wilkinson shot 3-5 from beyond the arc in the first half, 4-7 from the field, and 3-5 from the free-throw line. His performance marked a stark contrast to his struggles from three-point range in the exhibition loss to Memphis on October 28.

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Fast Breaks Define Opening Half

Arkansas scored 20 fast-break points in the first half and 13 points off UAPB turnovers. Billy Richmond delivered dunks after steals by Wilkinson and JJ Andrews during a sequence that electrified the Bud Walton Arena crowd. Arkansas put up 18-2 to start the game, showcasing the transitional offense that will define the Razorbacks' identity this season.

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Defense Limits Golden Lions

UAPB shot only 10-25, or 40 percent, from the field and 3-9, or 33.3 percent, from three-point range. The Arkansas defense held the Golden Lions scoreless for significant stretches, forcing difficult shots and limiting clean looks. Arkansas scored 47 points despite shooting just 14-29 from the field and 4-12 from beyond the arc due to their reliance on transition baskets and free throws.

Free Throw Concerns Persist

Arkansas went 15-23, or 65.2 percent, from the free-throw line in the first half. This effort was better than their showing in previous exhibitions against Gonzaga and Memphis, where they shot poorly from the charity stripe. John Calipari's squad still drew fouls consistently, but free-throw efficiency remains a concern heading into elite competition later in the schedule.