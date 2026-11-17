FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — John Calipari has landed his first commitment in the 2027 recruiting class, and it is a significant one. Five-star point guard Cayden Daugh

Arkansas head coach John Calipari, left, poses with five-star point guard Cayden Daughtry during Daughtry’s official visit to Fayetteville. Daughtry, a 2027 prospect from Calvary Christian Academy in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, committed to the Razorbacks on Monday, Nov. 16.

| His IG FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — John Calipari has landed his first commitment in the 2027 recruiting class, and it is a significant one. , the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2027 class according to 247Sports, announced his commitment to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Monday. The 6-foot guard from Calvary Christian in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, becomes the first player to join Calipari's upcoming recruiting class.

Also read Five EU Nations Partner with Rwanda for First Return Hub Targeting 2027

For Arkansas, the addition represents another major recruiting victory for Calipari, who has built his reputation on identifying and developing elite guard talent throughout his coaching career. Daughtry enters Fayetteville with an impressive resume and the potential to become one of the most impactful additions in the 2027 recruiting cycle. His summer performance helped establish him as one of the nation's premier prospects.

Playing for the Florida Rebels on the Nike EYBL circuit, Daughtry put together a remarkable performance at the 2026 Peach Jam, averaging 32.3 points, 6.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds across eight games. He shot 58.6% from the field, 48.8% from 3-point range and 91.4% from the free-throw line, earning Peach Jam MVP honors while leading the Florida Rebels to the championship. Those numbers helped propel Daughtry into the conversation among the nation's very best players in the 2027 class.

Advertisement

He also added an international accomplishment to his resume, helping USA Basketball capture gold at the 2026 FIBA U17 World Cup. Arkansas had been pursuing Daughtry for months, extending a scholarship offer on July 29 following his impressive Peach Jam performance. The Razorbacks hosted him for an official visit on Oct. 30, giving Calipari and his staff an opportunity to make their case for why Fayetteville was the right destination. The competition for his commitment included several prominent programs.

Daughtry's recruitment featured interest from Florida, Florida State, Iowa, Louisville, Miami and Tennessee, among others. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Arkansas ultimately secured the commitment, giving Calipari an important building block for the next recruiting cycle. Cayden Daughtry becomes the 17th five-star point guard to commit to John Calipari since he took over at Kentucky in 2009. The addition also continues Calipari's history of recruiting high-level point guards.

Throughout his stops at Memphis, Kentucky and Arkansas, the veteran coach has consistently brought in talented backcourt players capable of becoming the centerpiece of his offense. Daughtry's ability to score at all three levels while creating opportunities for teammates gives Arkansas a prospect who can influence the game in multiple ways. His Peach Jam production demonstrated his scoring ability, but his 6.1 assists per game also highlighted his ability to operate as a floor general.

Advertisement

For a program that continues to build its identity under Calipari, having a highly regarded point guard committed early in the recruiting cycle is an important starting point. With several other highly ranked prospects still available in the 2027 cycle, Arkansas now has an opportunity to use the commitment as momentum while continuing to pursue additional elite talent. Calipari has his first commitment secured. And he did not have to settle for an ordinary start to the 2027 class.

Jackson Semingson covers all Razorbacks sports for Arkansas on SI. Semingson is majoring in broadcast journalism at the University of Arkansas, and also writes for the university’s student newspaper, The Arkansas Traveler. He is also a former member of the Razorbacks’ club hockey team, bringing experience as both a student journalist and an athlete to his coverage of Arkansas athletics.