Arkansas fined $500K after fans ignore field-storming plea to celebrate upset of South Carolina

The best conference win of the season came with a hefty price for Arkansas.

The best conference win of the season came with a hefty price for Arkansas due to its celebrating fans. The Razorbacks upset No. 17 South Carolina at home, 34-6, but the school has been fined $500,000 by the SEC after fans in Fayetteville rushed the field as soon as the game ended.

SEC policy stipulates, “For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest may spectators enter the competition area. ” Arkansas defensive lineman Danny Beale III celebrates with fans after upsetting South Carolina in Fayetteville, Ark. , Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Schools may allow field access, once players and staff have had the opportunity to leave the field.

Also read Three Questions Before Arkansas Takes on South Carolina

With that in mind, a message urging the crowd to wait was posted on the scoreboard at Razorback Stadium before the game concluded.

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“Three minutes to be humble,” the message stated. “At the conclusion of the three minutes, fans will be allowed down to the field to celebrate with the Razorbacks. ” Arkansas fans celebrate after storming the field following an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Fayetteville, Ark. Of course, the fans ignored the message and rushed the field immediately after Arkansas improved to 2-5 in conference play and 4-6 overall.

Afterward, the official athletic department account on X posted a video of the on-field celebration with the caption, “this win is for the fans. ”