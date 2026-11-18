Texas came up with a huge comeback win Saturday night against LSU, 22-21, to solidify their resume with only two games remaining in the regular season. Although

Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning reacts after a sack during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectAlthough the Longhorns left Baton Rouge with a win, quarterback Arch Manning played one of his worst games in his Texas career. He had less than 200 yards through the air with a 54% completion rate, but the statistic that jumps out on the box score is hisHowever, Texas' next opponent, Arkansas, had a dominant performance against South Carolina, 34-6, that included forcing four turnovers.

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It was led by defensive back Joker Johnson, who finished with a forced fumble and two interceptions; one was returned for a. After a rough performance statistically, Manning will have to prioritize not giving up free possessions to the Razorback's breakout star. Nov 14, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Joker Johnson celebrates after an interception during the fourth quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 34-6.

Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Johnson's two interceptions against the Gamecocks were not 50/50 jump balls that he came down with. The senior defensive back read the eyes of South Carolina quarterback Cutter Woods, jumping the pass, leading to a pick that had momentum to go all the way to the other end. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

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Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Manning's main issues so far this season has been related to the deep pass and getting hit as he throws. LSU's pass rush had a field day getting to Manning on Saturday, leading to three interceptions, mostly caused by the ball not being placed where he wanted it due to getting hit.

Luckily for Texas, Arkansas has a below-average and inconsistent pass rush this season. While the Longhorns' offensive line has not played well this year, they'll luckily not have to face the same level of elite pass rush this upcoming Saturday as they did against the Tigers.

For the most part, Manning and the play calling has done a good job of disguising where the ball will go on a play, making it harder for Johnson to fully committ on jumping a route. The only example of this being an issue for the senior quarterback is the 27-24 loss to Oklahoma. Manning threw two interceptions, including a pick-six on throws where the defender had just enough time to get in front of the receiver and the ball.

It seems that Manning has grown a lot from his Red-River Rivalry game, but it shows that he hasn't been perfect in that department, giving Johnson the idea that he can expose that part of his game. Avoiding these mistakes is not fully on Manning to execute. To disguise the reads, Steve Sarkisian needs to draw up plays similar to the winning touchdown pass to Raleek Brown against LSU.

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Scheming up plays that will confuse Johnson and the Razorbacks defense is the easy answer to avoid any game-shifting moments. Johnson will be looking to repeat his performance against South Carolina, Manning will be looking to avoid giving him that opportunity. Only time will tell if Texas looks to avoid Johnson's side of the field entirely or attack him head on. Phoenix Haigis is a staff writer for the Texas Longhorns on SI.

He is a junior at the University of Texas at Austin as a journalism major with a minor in sports media. He is also a staff writer for the Daily Texan’s sports department. Haigis was born and raised in Cincinnati, OH. , where he became a lifelong Bengals fan and Skyline Chili defender.