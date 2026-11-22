AUSTIN, Texas — The final score made it look like Arkansas could not move the football against Texas. The numbers tell a more complicated story. The Razorbacks

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jonah Williams breaks up a pass intended for Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Donovan Faupel during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect AUSTIN, Texas — The final score made it look like Arkansas could not move the football against Texas. The numbers tell a more complicated story. The Razorbacks finished with 363 total yards in Saturday's 45-3 loss to the No. 5 Longhorns. They recorded 20 first downs, ran 71 offensive plays and averaged nearly 5.1 yards per play.

Also read No. 5 Texas vs. Arkansas: Live Updates, Box Score and Highlights

Arkansas' biggest problem was not simply gaining yards. It was turning those yards into points, particularly when the offense needed to make a play to extend a drive. Arkansas gets embarrassed in Austin. What went wrong against Texas, what Arch Manning showed us, and where do the Razorbacks go from here?

Three takeaways from a tough night in Austin. The game also got away from the Razorbacks before the offense had much of a chance to settle in. After Texas scored on its opening possession, Arkansas' second drive ended with a turnover that Jelani McDonald returned 31 yards for a touchdown. The play gave Texas a 14-0 lead just over six minutes into the game.

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The interception was particularly costly because Arkansas had little time to establish its offensive rhythm. Texas had already demonstrated its ability to move the ball, and the defensive touchdown gave the Longhorns another score without their offense needing to take the field. Arkansas responded with its best scoring drive of the afternoon.

The Razorbacks moved 63 yards in 11 plays before Max Gilbert connected on a 30-yard field goal to make it 14-3.shows Texas answered with a field goal before adding two touchdowns in the final two-and-a-half minutes of the first half. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest.. The Razorbacks managed only 135 after halftime, illustrating how difficult it became to generate offense once Texas had established control. The passing game produced some yardage, but it did not provide the explosive plays Arkansas needed. Jackson finished with 190 passing yards, while freshman Hank Hendrix added 63 yards after entering the game.

The two combined for 253 passing yards, but neither threw a touchdown. The ground game was not enough to compensate. Arkansas finished with 110 rushing yards, led by Cam Settles' 63 yards on 14 carries. Settles averaged 4.5 yards per attempt, but the Razorbacks were unable to turn that production into a more balanced offensive attack.

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There is a difference between gaining yards and sustaining an offense. Arkansas had enough production to avoid being completely shut down, but its inability to convert on third and fourth downs kept the unit from building momentum. The turnovers also proved costly. McDonald's return immediately put points on the board for Texas, and Hendrix threw another interception after taking over late in the contest.

Arkansas finished with two turnovers compared with none for Texas. Those mistakes made an already difficult afternoon even harder. When an offense is struggling to score, giving an opponent additional possessions and points through turnovers leaves very little margin for error. For head coach Ryan Silverfield and offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey, the final week of the regular season offers one more opportunity to address those issues before the offseason begins.

Arkansas hosts LSU on Nov. 28. The Razorbacks will need to be more efficient on money downs, protect the football and find a way to finish drives if they want to close the season with a better offensive performance. The 363 yards against Texas show Arkansas was not completely unable to move the ball. The three points show how little that production mattered when it counted.

Jackson Semingson covers all Razorbacks sports for Arkansas on SI. Semingson is majoring in broadcast journalism at the University of Arkansas, and also writes for the university’s student newspaper, The Arkansas Traveler. He is also a former member of the Razorbacks’ club hockey team, bringing experience as both a student journalist and an athlete to his coverage of Arkansas athletics.