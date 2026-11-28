FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Ryan Silverfield knew rebuilding Arkansas would require patience when he took over the Razorbacks. However, after a difficult first season,

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield celebrates from the sideline during the first half against South Carolina. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.

— Ryan Silverfield knew rebuilding Arkansas would require patience when he took over the Razorbacks. However, after a difficult first season, the upcoming offseason could offer an opportunity to significantly change the program's direction. Arkansas enters its final week of the 2026 regular season at 4-7, with an offense that has struggled to consistently move the football and a roster that will inevitably experience turnover.

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The Razorbacks do not need another offseason of simply adding players and hoping everything comes together. They need a transfer portal class that addresses specific weaknesses, brings experience to important positions and gives Silverfield a stronger foundation for his second season. The 2027 transfer portal class could become one of the most important parts of his rebuilding effort. Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Carlon Jones lines up for a snap against North Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026.