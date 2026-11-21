Renewal of rivalries, potential QB changes add intrigue to Silverfield’s second season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas already has a good idea of whom it will face and where it will play next season, which includes the renewal of rivalries and some teams facing personnel decisions.

The Razorbacks will host a loaded slate of games with Alabama, Texas visiting town, and Oklahoma State making the trek to the Ozarks for the first time since 1945. Arkansas will also head to Norman to renew a rarely played regional matchup that hasn't been played on either campus since 1926. Potential quarterback changes add another layer to a schedule featuring six home games and six road trips.

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For coach Ryan Silverfield, Year 2 will bring different challenges and a handful of opportunities to change results Arkansas fans have grown tired of seeing over the previous 15 years. This will be the first meeting between the two programs and will be Arkansas' season opener next season on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2027 in the newly-named CommunityAmerica Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas has dominated this regional clash for much of its history, leading the all-time series 56-15-3 with the Golden Hurricane not being featured in the win column since 1976. There's one caveat for this game: it'll be played on the road at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, two hours away from home.

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker runs the ball in for a touchdown against Kansas State Wildcats during the game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectThe Cowboys staged an epic comeback in Stillwater in 2024, stealing victory away from Arkansas in double overtime, 39-31 This will be the first meeting between the two teams in Fayetteville since 1945.

The Razorbacks previously hosted this game in Little Rock from 1952-1974 before doing a two-for-one series with games at Boone-Pickens Stadium in 1975 and 1978 before the regional rivalry was stopped in 1980. The Cowboys will likely be playing a new quarterback as Drew Mestemaker will likely be drafted in the 2027 NFL Draft this coming spring. Arkansas hasn't played Alabama since losing a close one in 2023 while legendary coach Nick Saban roamed the sideline for 16 seasons.

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Not once did the Razorbacks win a game in the series with him at the helm as the Crimson Tide swelled their sereis lead to 24-8, although the Razorbacks came close on multiple occasions in 2007, 2010, 2014, 2021 and 2023. Unless the West Coast comes calling for coach Kalen DeBoer, it'll be his first visit ever coaching in the Natural State. Kentucky’s coach Will Stein came out with players against LSU at Kroger Field Saturday evening.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectThe Razorbacks have struggled to do much against Kentucky through the years, mostly when the Wildcats were projected to have a solid season while Arkansas was down. Coach Will Stein's program leads the all-time series record 5-3 with Arkansas' last win against the 'Cats coming in 2012. The renewal of one of college football's underrated rivalries takes place in Fayetteville with Arkansas leading 37-32-1.

Seven games played in this series since 2015 have been decided by one score, including thrillers such as the Hunter Henry lateral on 4th-and-25 in 2015, Santos Ramirez's hit on Chad Kelly on 4th down in 2016, both of the back-and-forth affairs in Oxford in 2021 and 2025. Nugget: Another opponent on Arkansas' schedule that'll likely be playing a first-time starting quarterback given Trinidad Chambliss will be out of eligibility. The likely starter will be former 5-star passer Deuce Knight.

No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. The Longhorns will return to Fayetteville for the first time since Arkansas lost 20-10 during the 2024 season.

It'll be interesting what coach Steve Sarkisian does at the quarterback position next season if he keeps Arch Manning at quarterback with him going through Senior Day activities on Saturday. Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall, left, talks with Memphis Tigers head coach Ryan Silverfield before the start of the game at Yulman Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters ConnectArkansas defeated Florida 39-36 in overtime in 2023 to pick up the team's lone conference victory of the season.

But the last time the Gators came to Razorback Stadium, Arkansas sent the road team packing after a 31-10 victory, while wearing anthracite alternate uniforms. The Gators lead the all-time series 10-3 but Arkansas has won two out of the previous three meetings to cut into the deficit. This rivalry has been played every year since Arkansas joined the SEC in 1992, with the Golden Boot Trophy being introduced in 1996.

The Razorbacks last won this rivalry game in 2021, and have lost nine of the previous 10 meetings since 2016. There's no certainty that starting quarterback Sam Leavitt will return to Baton Rouge next season given his struggles in the SEC this season. With this game likely to remain on Thanksgiving weekend in the foreseeable future, it probably won't matter who the quarterback is under coach Lane Kiffin.

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Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor and head coach Jeff Lebby looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThis is another game that was played every season from 1992-2025 due to SEC western division scheduling or the eight conference game setup.

Now, with the conference moving to a rotation that gives teams an opportunity to play at each away school in a four-year span. From 1992-2011, Arkansas led this series 16-4-1 but given the program's recent involvement in the cellar, it provided an opportunity for Mississippi State to flip the narrative under coaches Dan Mullen, Joe Moorhead, Mike Leach, Zach Arnett and now Jeff Lebby. The Bulldogs have won 10 of the previous 14 games to make the all-time series 19-15-1.

Mississippi State's $7 million dollar man in quarterback Kamario Taylor will be making the rounds next season alongside backfield mate Fluff Bothwell. It'll be interesting to see exactly what kind of moves Lebby makes this offseason after such a disastrous season in Starkville following the team's 4-0 start. Another rival that Arkansas hasn't played all that well against historically is the Tigers up north directed by Natural State native Eli Drinkwitz.

The Razorbacks have won twice in this series since Missouri joined the SEC and are currently losing the all-time series 13-4. Quarterback Austin Simmons is expected to return next season after signing a new NIL deal last month. He's been prolific in his first extended action as an SEC starting quarterback and should only get better with another year in Chip Lindsey's scheme.

Barry Switzer is pictured during a first-round College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. , Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. Alabama won 34-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectWith such close proximity between the two programs, it's a surprise that the Hogs and Sooners haven't played as much throughout college football history.

The last time the two schools met came during the 2002 Cotton Bowl that Oklahoma won 10-3 in Dallas. With such shared football history with former Razorback turned Sooners coach Barry Switzer winning national titles in Norman, it made sense for retiring coach Frank Broyles to reach out to him about the coaching vacancy. History would have a laugh the very next season with Arkansas romping through the Oklahoma defense and the rest is history.

The Sooners will look quite a bit different next season given John Mateer won't be back as starting quarterback. Oklahoma's offense could look vastly different with whoever Brent Venables hires as offensive coordinator this offseason. There'll be no doubt the Sooners will be a tough out on defense, especially inside a storied venue such as Memorial Stadium. Jacob Davis is the Publisher for Arkansas Razorbacks on SI, with a decade of experience covering college athletics.

He has previously worked at Rivals, Saturday Down South, SB Nation and hosted podcasts with Bleav Podcast Network where his show was a finalist for podcast of the year.