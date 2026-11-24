Arkadios Wealth Advisors and Susquehanna International Group reveal significant XRP ETF holdings in recent SEC filings, marking a shift in institutional crypto adoption.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors, an investment adviser based in Atlanta, has officially disclosed a stake in an exchange-traded fund tracking the XRP cryptocurrency in its latest regulatory submission. The Atlanta-based firm, which manages assets totaling $8.79 billion, filed the disclosure as part of its third-quarter portfolio reporting requirements. This move places the investment manager among a growing circle of traditional financial institutions gaining exposure to digital assets through regulated financial vehicles rather than direct token ownership.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors SEC Filing Details

Arkadios Wealth Advisors submitted its Form 13F filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 23. The submission provides a snapshot of the firm's securities portfolio as of September 30, revealing holdings valued at approximately $7.38 billion across 1,880 different securities. While the filing confirms the existence of the XRP position, it does not specify the name of the particular fund, the exact number of shares held, or the precise dollar value of that specific investment. This lack of granular detail is common in initial 13F disclosures where firms may report aggregate holdings or specific line items without breaking down every component of their crypto exposure for public view.

Also read XRP Faces $875 Million Crypto Squeeze as Golden Cross Signal Emerges Amid Nvidia Fallout

Susquehanna Increases XRP ETF Positions

Susquehanna International Group reported one of the most substantial increases in XRP exchange-traded fund holdings during the same quarter. As of the end of the third quarter, Susquehanna held 878,786 shares of the Bitwise XRP ETF, which were valued at $14.6 million. This represents a significant jump from the end of June, when the trading firm held only 53,116 shares. The aggressive accumulation suggests a strategic shift in their portfolio allocation towards this specific digital asset product. In addition to the Bitwise fund, Susquehanna also increased its stake in the Franklin XRP ETF by acquiring 399,571 additional shares.

Competing Institutional Holdings and Strategies

The competitive landscape for XRP fund ownership includes several major financial players with varying levels of commitment. Goldman Sachs reported a holding of 2.31 million shares valued at $38.4 million, positioning it as the largest single reported holder among those detailed in recent filings. Susquehanna's total combined holdings across Bitwise, Franklin, and Grayscale XRP products were valued at approximately $27.2 million by the end of the quarter. Other notable institutions include Bank of America and National Bank of Canada, which also appeared in the filings with smaller positions. The National Bank of Canada held just 330 shares of the Bitwise XRP ETF, worth roughly $5,500 as of September 30.

Advertisement

Volatility Shares ETF Growth Metrics

Beyond the major players, other investment managers are also adjusting their positions in specialized XRP products. Two investment managers specifically reported holdings in the Volatility Shares XRP ETF, which trades under the ticker symbol XRPI. EP Wealth Advisors increased its holdings of the XRPI fund by 4,975 shares during the third quarter. This acquisition marked a 37% increase in their position compared to the previous quarter, indicating continued interest in volatile or specialized crypto-linked financial products among mid-sized advisors.

Impact on Traditional Brokerage Access

The inclusion of XRP in these regulated ETFs changes how traditional investors can access the asset. The Bitwise fund, for example, holds XRP directly, allowing investors to gain exposure to the token through a security they can purchase in standard brokerage accounts. This structure bypasses the need for customers to navigate cryptocurrency exchanges or manage digital wallets. As more firms like Arkadios Wealth Advisors and Susquehanna International Group report these stakes, it signals a maturation of the market. The trend suggests that institutional capital is increasingly viewing regulated crypto products as a viable component of diversified investment portfolios.