Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold $6.81 million worth of shares in its own Ark 21Shares bitcoin ETF on Tuesday amid a broader crypto market downturn.

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold $6.81 million worth of shares in its own Ark 21Shares bitcoin ETF on Tuesday amid a broader crypto market downturn.

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest sold $6.81 million worth of shares in its own Ark 21Shares bitcoin ETF on Tuesday amid a broader crypto market downturn. The firm also sold $1.83 million worth of Bullish shares, $325,000 worth of the 3iQ Ether Staking ETF, and $141,806 worth of the 3iQ Solana Staking ETF.through its ARKW ETF. ARKB itself recorded $15.8 million in net outflows on Tuesday, with net assets totaling $1.61 billion.

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The firm also sold 50,000 shares in the 3iQ Ether Staking ETF , worth $325,000, as well as 25,010 shares of the 3iQ Solana Staking ETF , worth $141,806. Ark also sold $1.83 million worth offell to around $58,924 late Tuesday before recovering slightly to $59,062 as of 1:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, according to The Block's crypto price page.

The world's largest cryptocurrency was down 2.2% over the past 24 hours. Ethereumon Tuesday, extending their negative flow streak to six days, while spot ether ETFs shed $64 million, according to SoSoValueMeanwhile, Ark Invest continued to accumulate Anthropic shares as the stock traded lower. Following its $146 million purchase of Anthropic shares last week, the investment firm bought a total of 751,710 Anthropic shares, worth $61.6 million, across its six ETFs on Tuesday.

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Anthropic shares lost 6.54% to close at $81.91, and have fallen more than 22% over the past five days. On the same day, Nvidia fell nearly 6%, giving back part of Monday's 31% rally after the company confirmed it had reinstated Jensen Huang as president, CEO, and board director.

Ark had Ark frequently adjusts its ETF weightings to ensure that no individual stock position exceeds 10% of a fund's portfolio, meaning the firm increases or trims its holdings as asset prices fluctuate.