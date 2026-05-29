Arizona Winter Storm Warning Issued; Nazi Salute Made During School Board Meeting Draws Condemnation

A winter storm warning has been issued for several areas in Arizona, including the Little Colorado River Valley, Chuska Mountains, and Black Mesa Area. The warning is in effect from Thursday, May 28, 2026, to Friday, May 29, 2026. In addition, a Nazi salute made during a public meeting has drawn condemnation. A Deer Valley school board member has been called to resign after she performed the salute and said heil during a meeting. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s on Friday in the Phoenix area, with hotter temps in store this weekend and into next week.

Arizona police officer and former TV show star indicted; Nazi salute made during school board meeting draws condemnation; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, May 28, 2026.

An Arizona MADD Hero police officer and former COPS TV show star has been indicted on aggravated assault charges for allegedly abusing people in her custody. Social Security June payment dates are set for millions of Americans. Here's when recipients can expect to receive their checks. Two Republicans vying to be their party's candidate for state Attorney General will take part in a debate on May 28.

There are calls for a Deer Valley school board member to resign after she performed a Nazi salute and said heil during a public meeting. Roosevelt Lake is experiencing one of its worst starts in years, with its current capacity down to 43% due to back-to-back seasons of record-low winter runoff. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s on Friday in the Phoenix area, with hotter temps in store this weekend and into next week.

From Thursday, May 28, 2026, to Friday, May 29, 2026, a winter storm warning has been issued for the Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, and Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County. The warning is in effect from 11:00 AM MST until 8:00 PM MST.

In addition, a winter storm warning has been issued for the Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264. The warning is in effect from 12:00 PM MDT until 9:00 PM MDT.

Furthermore, a winter storm warning has been issued for the White Mountains, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, and Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County. The warning is in effect from 11:00 AM MST until 8:00 PM MST. In total, five different winter storm warnings have been issued for the state of Arizona. The National Weather Service has issued these warnings due to a strong low-pressure system moving into the region.

This system is expected to bring heavy snowfall and strong winds to the area. Residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid travel unless absolutely necessary. The Arizona Department of Transportation has also issued a statement advising drivers to use extreme caution when traveling on state highways. The department has reported that several roads are already closed due to the winter storm.

The situation is expected to worsen throughout the day, with the worst conditions expected to occur between 12:00 PM and 6:00 PM. Residents are urged to check the latest weather forecast and road conditions before heading out. The National Weather Service has also issued a statement advising residents to be prepared for power outages and other disruptions. The service has reported that the strong winds and heavy snowfall could cause widespread power outages.

Residents are advised to have a plan in place in case of an emergency. The Arizona Department of Emergency Services has also issued a statement advising residents to be prepared for the winter storm. The department has reported that several emergency shelters have been set up throughout the state. Residents are advised to check the latest information on the department's website for more details.

The situation is expected to worsen throughout the day, with the worst conditions expected to occur between 12:00 PM and 6:00 PM. Residents are urged to check the latest weather forecast and road conditions before heading out. The National Weather Service has also issued a statement advising residents to be prepared for power outages and other disruptions. The service has reported that the strong winds and heavy snowfall could cause widespread power outages.

Residents are advised to have a plan in place in case of an emergency. The Arizona Department of Emergency Services has also issued a statement advising residents to be prepared for the winter storm. The department has reported that several emergency shelters have been set up throughout the state. Residents are advised to check the latest information on the department's website for more details





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Arizona Winter Storm Warning Nazi Salute Deer Valley School Board Temperatures Power Outages

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Deer Valley School Board Member Faces Resignation Demands After Nazi Salute at MeetingCalls are mounting for Kimberly Fisher to resign from the Deer Valley Unified School District board after she performed a Nazi salute and said "heil" during a public meeting. Fisher claimed the act was aimed at Board President Paul Carver, whom she accused of dictatorial behavior. Her defense has been widely rejected as unacceptable by fellow board members, the teachers union, and the community.

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Outrage grows in Deer Valley Unified School District after Governing Board Member makes Nazi saluteA Governing Board Member in the Deer Valley Unified School District has made a Nazi salute during a public meeting, sparking outrage and calls for her resignation. The incident has sparked a wider conversation about the importance of inclusivity and respect in schools and communities.

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