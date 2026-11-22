Kansas State squandered an 11-point fourth-quarter lead to fall to No. 19 Arizona 35-28 in overtime, dropping their record to 4-7 overall and 1-7 in Big 12 play despite a strong effort from Rodney Fields Jr.

Nov 21, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Dillon Duff waits for the snap during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect K-State had an opportunity to deliver one of its biggest victories of the season Saturday night. Instead, another frustrating finish left the Wildcats searching for answers. K-State fell 35-28 to No. 19 Arizona in overtime at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, dropping to 4-7 overall and 1-7 in Big 12 play. The Wildcats led 28-17 in the fourth quarter before Arizona rallied to force overtime.

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Noah Fifita connected with Gio Richardson for a 25-yard touchdown on Arizona's overtime possession, and K-State's final opportunity ended with a fourth-down stop. The most frustrating part of Saturday's loss wasn't simply the final score. It was how close K-State came to beating a ranked opponent. Leading by 11 points in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats appeared positioned to give their fans something to celebrate on Senior Night.

Instead, Arizona scored the final 11 points of regulation and delivered the decisive touchdown in overtime. For a team that has struggled to finish games, this might have been one of the most disappointing outcomes of the season. Good teams find ways to close games. K-State has struggled to do that consistently.

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The Wildcats entered the fourth quarter leading 21-17 and extended their advantage to 28-17. However, the offense couldn't put the game away, and the defense couldn't protect the lead. Saturday's final quarter was another example of why K-State's record doesn't reflect some of the competitive stretches it has produced. One positive was the contribution of Rodney Fields Jr. Fields scored on a three-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, helping K-State answer Arizona's early offensive success.

He finished the game with 28 carries for 144 yards and that touchdown, punishing Arizona's defense the entire game. Duff provided one of the game's most memorable moments with a 58-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Duff also connected with Derrick Salley on a 34-yard touchdown pass late in the first half. Although his passing numbers were limited, his ability to create explosive plays gave K-State a chance against a ranked opponent.

Despite the loss, K-State's defense showed significant improvement after halftime. Arizona managed just eight yards of offense in the third quarter, a remarkable turnaround after moving the ball effectively during the first half. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. The defensive performance wasn't perfect, but there were encouraging stretches that deserve recognition. One of the biggest moments came when Wendell Gregory recovered an Arizona fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.

With Arizona backed up near its own goal line, a poor snap created an opportunity, and Gregory capitalized to extend K-State's lead to 28-17. It was the type of defensive play that should have helped secure a victory. Instead, it became another memorable moment overshadowed by the final result. Arizona blocked a K-State punt early in the third quarter, immediately giving the visitors excellent field position.

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Although K-State's defense limited the damage to a field goal, the mistake was another reminder of how special teams can change momentum.8. The late defensive breakdown was costlyThe Wildcats surrendered a 35-yard touchdown pass from Fifita to Isaiah Mizell late in regulation before Arizona converted the two-point attempt. After playing well for much of the second half, K-State allowed Arizona to produce its biggest offensive play when it mattered most.9.

K-State's bowl hopes are officially over Saturday's loss dropped K-State to 4-7, eliminating the possibility of reaching six regular-season victories. For a program accustomed to competing for bowl appearances, the result represents another disappointing development in a season that has fallen well short of expectations. The Wildcats have now lost five consecutive games, and their struggles in Big 12 play have been particularly concerning. With one regular-season game remaining, attention will increasingly turn toward the future of the program.

There have been encouraging individual performances, including Saturday's production from Fields and Duff. However, those positives haven't translated into enough victories. K-State must evaluate its offensive consistency, defensive execution in critical moments and ability to finish close games. Saturday's loss provided another example of the gap between competing with quality opponents and actually beating them.

The Wildcats have one final opportunity to end the season on a positive note, but the bigger questions surrounding the program won't disappear with one victory. Mark has over a decade of experience as a reporter, with his content being on numerous websites including, ESPN, Newsweek and Cleveland.com among many others. His career started at K-State as the sports editor for the K-State Collegian. He also coaches high school basketball at Blue Valley West in Overland Park.

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