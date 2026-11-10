Arizona Wildcats Prepare to Host Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in In-State Rivalry

Arizona seeks its second win of the season against winless Northern Arizona as the historic rivals renew their series in Tucson. The Wildcats hold a dominant 103-27 all-time lead, while NAU guard Chris Komin has started strong with back-to-back 20-point games against Mountain West opponents.

Nov 5, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Cal Poly Mustangs forward Ali Assran fails to block Arizona Wildcats guard JJ Mandaquit during the second half at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectArizona is looking for win number two on the year, while Northern Arizona is still searching for their first, after losing to a pair of Mountain West schools on the road in UNLV and New Mexico to begin the campaign. These two programs have played 130 times dating back to 1919, with Arizona boasting a 103-27 record - including 37 straight victories dating back to 1968.

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Last year, the Wildcats beat the Lumberjacks in Tucson, 84-49, behind Dwayne Aristode's 18 points and an efficient 12 points and seven rebounds from Mo Krivas. Nov 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Northern Arizona Lumberjacks guard Chris Komin makes a three pointer during the second half of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect NAU is led by guard Chris Komin, a sophomore who averaged 7.8 points as a freshman last year but has exploded in the first two games of 2026-27, dropping 21 at New Mexico and 24 at UNLV, while shooting 46.2% from three.

He'll likely be Caleb Holt's responsibility on Tuesday, and how the freshman guard looks defensively against Komin will be a big factor in the outcome. NAU has also turned the ball over 34 times in two games, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Arizona's deflection-heavy defense generate 10-12 steals and plenty of fast-break opportunities.

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Nov 5, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Cameron Holmes celebrates during the first half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Arizona got a really nice performance from freshman Cameron Holmes on Thursday against Cal Poly, who dropped 13 points with three rebounds on 5-7 shooting.

More confidence from the 6'6 wing would really help this Arizona team going forward, and he should get plenty of playing time against the Lumberjacks. , which could result in the 6'7 forward getting a TRO and being eligible to suit up for the Wildcats in time for Tuesday's game.

If Godfrey does suit up, his fit next to Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov will be a key thing to watch for, as well as what it does for playing time and role for Maksim Brnovic, Ugnius Jarusevicius, Evan Otten, and even Bryce James. Below is a look at how to watch, stream, and listen to Arizona take on Northern Arizona on Tuesday in Tucson:Andy Patton is a college basketball writer with deep ties to both Gonzaga and Arizona.

A Gonzaga alumnus who graduated in 2013, he has hosted the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021 and has co-hosted the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. His years covering the Bulldogs have also given him extensive familiarity with Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, who spent more than two decades on Mark Few’s staff at Gonzaga before taking over the Wildcats in 2021.

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Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle.

Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.