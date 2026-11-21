The No. 19 Arizona Wildcats travel to Manhattan to take on the Kansas State Wildcats in thier final road game of the reGular season. Arizona, led by record-setting quarterback Noah Fifita, seeks to cap a successful season against a struggling Kansas State squad.

Matchup Overview and Broadcast Details

The No. 19 Arizona Wildcats are set to travel to Manhattan, Kansas, for their final regular season road game as they face the Kansas State Wildcats . The contest, scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, marks the last time Arizona will play away from home during the 2026 campaign. Kickoff is slated for 5:00 p.m. local period in Manhattan,which corresponds to a 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time start. The battle will be broadcast nationally on Fox Sports One, with Eric Collins handling play-by-play duties and Spencer Tillman providing analysis. for local coverage, the game will be available on Wildcats Radio 1290 AM and KHYT 107.5 FM, featuring Brian Jeffries on the call alongside analysts Lamont Lovett and Mackenzie Hamilton.

This meeting continues a historic rivalry that dates back to 1941, with Arizona holding a slight edge in the all-time series with a record of six wins, two losses, and one tie across nine previous matchups. The Wildcats have never lost a regular season game to Kansas State in the Big 12 era, although they did drop a non-conference contest in Manhattan in 2024 with a score of 31-7. the most recent encounter occurred in Tucson in 2025, where Arizona secured a 23-17 victory. Arizona enters this final road trip with a 7-3 overall record and a 4-3 mark in Large 12 play,having already clinched a winning season. Kansas State,coming off a loss to TCU,sits at 4-6 overall and 1-6 in conference play.

Also read How to watch Arizona vs. Kansas State football: TV channel, live stream and kickoff time

Key Players and Offensive Highlights

A central storyline for Arizona is the performance of fifth-year quarterback Noah Fifita,who is currently one of the most prolific passers in college football history. Fifita has thrown for 97 career touchdowns and 12,333 yards, marks that rank first among all active FBS quarterbacks. he is also on the verge of becoming one of just 32 players in FBS history to reach 100 career passing touchdowns. his accuracy has been exceptional, currently ranking third among FBS quarterbacks with a 71.7 percent completion percentage. Fifita has thrown a touchdown pass in 20 consecutive games, including 16 straight Big 12 contests,and recently posted 356 passing yards and three toUchdowns in a narrow loss to Utah.

Wide receiver Isaiah Mizell has emerged as a key weapon in the Wildcats offense, particularly over the last five weeks. Mizell has recorded four 100-yard receiving games and scored seven touchdowns during this stretch,extending his streak to five consecutive games with a receiving touchdown. He was the first Arizona player to acheive such a streak since Tetairoa McMillan in 2023. Mizell connected with Fifita on a 10-yard touchdown pass in the previous game against Utah, helping Arizona construct a lead before the final moments slipped away. Other notable contributors include Giovanni Richardson, who caught a 19-yard touchdown pass to cap a 99-yard drive, and Caleb Smith, who returned a punt 69 yards for a touchdown earlier in the season.

Advertisement

Defensive Performance and Team Consistency

Arizona's defense has shown significant improvement this season, particularly in critical situations. The Wildcats have allowed opponents to reach the red zone just 30 times in ten games, converting scores on only 22 of those opportunities, which results in a 73.3 percent red zone defense efficiency. This marks a drastic improvement from the previous season. The pass rush has as well been effective, tallying multiple sacks in seven of ten games, with a team total of 30 sacks, averaging three per game. Linebacker Chase Kennedy leads the team with 6.5 sacks, the highest total by an Arizona player since 2023. The defense has also recorded eight halves and three quarters of shutout play over the last 23 games under defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales.

The team benefits from remarkable stability in leadership, retaining head coach Brent Brennan along with his offensive and defensive coordinators and starting quarterback. This consistency places Arizona among the top eight percent of FBS programs in terms of coaching continuity. With this win over Iowa State three weeks ago, Arizona became bowl eligible for the second time under Brennan,marking the first back-to-back bowl eligible seasons since 2014 and 2015. the program has played in 23 bowl games in its history, with a record of 10-12-1. Arizona remains tied to Pac-12 legacy bowl affiliations, including the Alamo, Las Vegas, Holiday, Sun,and Independence Bowls, before becoming eligible for Large 12 affiliated bowls.

Program Legacy and Future Outlook

Noah Fifita's tenure at Arizona has cemented his status as one of the greatest passers in program history. He holds the records for both career passing yards and career passing touchdowns by a Wildcat quarterback, having broken the records earlier in the 2026 season. Fifita has started 44 consecutive games since taking over the role in 2023, posting a 27-17 record as the starter. His consistency has helped Arizona earn a spot in the AP Top 25 poll for four consecutive seasons, a feat not achieved since 1992 through 1995. Following their narrow loss to Utah, the Wildcats moved up three spots to No. 19 in the final regular season poll.

The Wildcats as well boast a robust pipeline to the professional level, with 14 players currently on NFL rosters. Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, a 2025 first-round draft pick by the Carolina Panthers, was named AP Offensive Rookie of the Year after recording 70 receptions for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns. In the 2026 NFL Draft,Arizona had four defensive backs selected, tying an NFL record for the most defensive backs chosen from a single program. As the season concludes,Arizona will look to close out the year with a victory in Manhattan, hoping to build on the momentum generated by their robust offensive production and improved defensive metrics throughout the 2026 campaign.