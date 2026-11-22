Arizona Wildcats defeat Kansas State Wildcats 35-28 in overtime thanks to Noah Fifita. Key stops by Quinn Olson seal the win in Manhattan, Kansas, Nov 21, 2026.

On November 21, 2026, the Arizona Wildcats narrowly escaped a devastating defeat by defeating the Kansas State Wildcats with a final score of 35-28 in overtime at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. The victory improved the Arizona Wildcats record to 8-3 overall and 5-3 in conference play, while the loss left Kansas State struggling with momentum despite a dominant third-quarter performance.

Overtime Victory Secured By Defense

The Arizona Wildcats offense struggled significantly for most of the contest, but they managed to score 11 critical points during the fourth quarter to force extra time. The momentum shifted in the overtime period when quarterback Noah Fifita connected with wide receiver Gio Richardson for a 25-yard gain to start the session. Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Dillon Duff was subsequently stopped on a crucial fourth-and-one play by Arizona Wildcats linebacker Quinn Olson, securing the win for the Wildcats and allowing them to escape the heavy rain in Manhattan, Kansas.

Also read Oklahoma State QB Drew Mestemaker Remains Questionable for Arizona State Game

Fumble And Interception Defined Third Quarter

The Wildcats faced significant turnover issues during a dismal third quarter, where they were outgained 111 yards to just 8 yards by the Kansas State defense. In one key sequence, a snap was rolled to Noah Fifita, who lost his grip on the ball while attempting a short pass, resulting in a fumble recovered by Zashon Rich for the opposing team. Although Cam Chapa intercepted Dillon Duff in the end zone shortly after, the Arizona defense could not prevent another disaster later in the quarter when a poor snap from Zach Henning bounced into the end zone and was recovered by Wendell Gregory for a touchdown, extending the Kansas State lead to 28-17.

Arizona Offense Struggled With Ground Game

Arizona failed to generate any meaningful movement on the ground, carrying the ball 31 times for only 86 yards, averaging a lowly 2.8 yards per carry. This lack of rushing production forced the offense to become one-dimensional in the poor weather conditions. Conversely, Kansas State running back Rodney Fields rushed 28 times for 144 yards, nearly single-handedly leading his team to a potential victory despite the Wildcats holding on for the win.

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Late Drives Forced Overtime Contention

The Arizona Wildcats offense remained stymied by the Kansas State defense for much of the second half, with Noah Fifita underthrowing and missing receivers on multiple occasions. The breakthrough came late in the fourth quarter when Fifita threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Mizell, followed by a successful two-point conversion to Gio Richardson, which forced the game into overtime. Earlier in the half, a blocked punt by Dash Fifita gave Arizona the ball at the Kansas State 21-yard line, but the drive stalled with only three points after gaining just five yards.

Dillon Duff Performance Despite Low Passes

Despite completing only seven passes, Kansas State quarterback Dillon Duff was highly efficient, finishing 7-for-15 with an impressive average of 15.7 yards per completion. The Kansas State defense limited the Arizona Wildcats to just 111 total yards in the third quarter and held the Wildcats to a field goal on the drive following Dash Fifita's blocked punt. The Kansas State team accumulated 239 total yards and managed to score 28 points, nearly pulling off an upset before the Arizona defense made the decisive stop in overtime.