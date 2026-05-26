Arizona weather forecast: Winds churning up across the state

Following a couple of days of storms and gusty winds around Arizona, the wet weather will exit the state today. At the same time, a new system will begin to approach Arizona from the Northwest.

A low-pressure system will churn up winds across the state over the next few days, with gusts of 20-30 mph in Phoenix and 30-40+ mph gusts in the High County.

Following a couple of days of storms and gusty winds around Arizona, the wet weather will exit the state today. At the same time, a new system will begin to approach Arizona from the Northwest. A few scattered showers will continue to rotate eastward over the Northeast part of the state today. Slowly the entire area will dry out, but a few spotty showers or sprinkles are possible until the evening for the Four Corners region.

In While one system is moving out, another is beginning its approach. An area of low pressure will run down the West Coast into Wednesday.

Then, the low will get stuck over California, just to our west. As a result, winds will increase today into Wednesday and breezy to windy weather will last through at least Friday. As the low spins to our west, the winds over our state will churn, bringing gusts of 20-30 mph in Phoenix and 30-40+ mph in the High Country. The approach of the low will also drag mild air into place across the Southwest.

The forecast high for Tuesday hits 97 degrees. The high will drop day by day. In fact, the forecast high drops to 94 on Wednesday, 93 on Thursday and 91 on Friday. Even Saturday is expected to only hit 95 degrees.

All of these days will run below normal for late May. Beginning Sunday, we start with a more "typical" warm up. The forecast high reaches 100 on Sunday and between 100 and 105 into next week. Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skinCool person with cool, wet cloths and fan body. Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious. Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes. The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:





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