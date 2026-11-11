Arizona weather forecast: Warm pattern holds before weekend storms and flood warnings arrive

Phoenix reaches 84 degrees under clear skies before weekend rain chances return, while flood warnings continue along the Gila River due to dam releases.

The Brief Clear and unseasonably warm weather continues across Arizona with Phoenix reaching 84 degrees on Veterans Day before rain chances return Friday. A flood warning extends along the Gila River from Painted Rock Lake to Dateland through at least next Tuesday due to planned water releases.

Painted Rock Lake surged from a dry elevation of 530 feet on Nov. 4 to a peak of 571.9 feet on Nov. 9. A clear sky covers the High Country and the region yet again, continuing a trend from the last few days with very little change to the forecast. FOX Vision is keeping conditions dry, clear, and warm for this time of year.

Also read MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm and dry week across Arizona before our next storm system arrives

While temperatures are not excessively hot, conditions remain warmer than average and warmer than the past month or so, when the area experienced frequent cooler periods and wet weather before drying out. , 62 degrees in Winslow, and the 80s in communities such as Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City. Residual flooding remains in place mostly along the Salt River between Granite Reef and Tempe Town Lake until 11 a.m. as additional water releases have been taking place.

Meanwhile, a newis in effect from Painted Rock Lake downstream along the Gila River all the way to Dateland through at least next Tuesday. This warning stems from planned slow water releases, which may cause flooding in low-lying areas and farmlands near the Gila River down by Gila Bend. Water elevation numbers highlight an exceptional shift for those tracking where runoff is heading as water flows through Phoenix along the Salt River.

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While some water is expected to absorb into the ground to recharge the aquifer, significant amounts have pooled in Painted Rock Lake, a flood control basin. The lake is typically dry and remained dry at a base elevation of 530 feet on Nov. 4. Within five days, the water level rose to a peak of 571.9 feet on Nov. 9.

The elevation remains near 571 feet but has started dropping slightly following the start of controlled releases, which will continue into next week. Futurecast modeling shows dry and clear conditions prevailing through today and Thursday before a shift arrives on Friday. The change will bring extra cloud cover followed by scattered shower chances and potentially an isolated thunderstorm.

A large trough of moisture previously centered over Canada and the Pacific Northwest is beginning to break off, with the first wave crossing into the area Friday afternoon into the evening. Scattered rain chances will primarily target southern portions of the state. A secondary wave follows closely behind on Saturday, tracking across the north to generate additional rain chances focused over central and northern Arizona. A brief break settles in Sunday into Monday before another passing system arrives by Tuesday.

Weekend rain chances in Phoenix stand at about 30% on Friday, with the best precipitation chances situated farther south. On Saturday, rain probabilities shift toward central and northernThe 10-day forecast projects temperatures peaking at 86 degrees on Thursday before falling to 74 degrees by Saturday.

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Next week may bring one to two additional rounds of wet weather, dropping daytime highs into the low 70s.