Dry, sunny and calm weather is forecast across Arizona this week. Highs in Phoenix will reach the mid-70s before warming to 78 degrees on Thanksgiving afternoon.

Calm winds and dry weather will dominate the Phoenix forecast this week. After partly to mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday, temperatures will warm to 78 on Thanksgiving afternoon.

Dry, sunny and calm conditions are forecast across Arizona this afternoon, with the high temperature reaching the mid-70s in Phoenix. A wave of clouds will move over the state on Wednesday before clearing out by Thursday morning, leading to a sunny Thanksgiving with a high of 78 degrees in Phoenix.

Also read Thanksgiving travel forecast: Quiet week before an impactful Thanksgiving storm

Travel around Arizona and the Southwest is expected to remain clear, though a large storm system passing over the eastern and southeastern U.S. on Wednesday and Thursday may impact some flights.. A weak ridge of high pressure will help guide the forecast highs upward through the next couple of days. Winds will remain fairly light and overall conditions are calm across Arizona. A quick-moving disturbance will slip past Arizona to the west and southwest.

As this happens, a wave of clouds will move over the state on Wednesday. The partly to mostly cloudy skies will persist through Wednesday, but exit by Thursday morning.. The forecast high warms to 78 on Thanksgiving afternoon in Phoenix. The forecast calls for dry, sunny and calm conditions.

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Thanks to another ridge of high pressure building against the West Coast, the forecast high will remain in the mid-to-upper 70s through the weekend. Travel around Arizona and the Southwest should be clear for the next few days. A large storm system will pass over the east and southeast portions of the country Wednesday into Thursday. This may impact some flights.

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