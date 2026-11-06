Arizona weather forecast: Sunshine and 80-degree warmth this weekend in Phoenix

After spotty Friday rain across eastern Arizona, high pressure will warm Phoenix into the low 80s under sunny skies through the weekend and next week.

A few light to steady showers and possible thunderstorms will pass through eastern Arizona on Friday before drying out statewide by Saturday morning. Phoenix will reach a high of 79 degrees on Friday afternoon under mostly to partly sunny skies, warming to 82 degrees over a sunny weekend.

Warm and dry conditions in the lower 80s will continue through next week, allowing the region to dry out as remaining flood warnings expire.reaches 79 degrees on Friday afternoon. It will be mostly-to-partly sunny in Phoenix. The western half of the state will remain dry through Friday.

Also read Arizona weather forecast: Warm weekend ahead in Phoenix with highs in the low 80s

However, in the eastern half, there are rain chances. A few scattered showers, or even a couple of thunderstorms will be possible from the morning to evening. Those showers should be mostly light to steady, but a few pockets may briefly turn heavier. The wet weather is not expected to cause major flooding issues, as it will be spotty and quick-moving.

By Saturday morning, the state dries back out. A ridge will build over the West Coast and into the Southwest, which helps drive temperatures up a bit. The forecast high reaches 82 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. It will be sunny both weekend days in Phoenix.

Advertisement

By next week, the high remains around 81 to 83 degrees through late week. It also appears to remain dry through next week in Phoenix. This dry spell should give the region plenty of time to dry out following the flooding last week. The finalScroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skinCool person with cool, wet cloths and fan body. Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious. Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes. The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:Turn around don’t drown!

If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way. If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground. If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly. If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding. Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury