Arizona weather forecast: Series of storms to bring rain to Phoenix and the High Country

After a dry Thursday afternoon, wet weather arrives Friday and Saturday across Arizona, dropping Phoenix temperatures before another system hits next Tuesday.

Phoenix enjoys one last dry afternoon on Thursday before cloud cover and back-to-back systems bring rain showers and milder temperatures this weekend. One last day of dry weather is expected across Arizona on Thursday with a high of 85 degrees in Phoenix before a series of weather systems brings rain starting Friday.

Scattered showers and spot thunderstorms will move through Phoenix on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, dropping high temperatures to 80 on Friday and 74 on Saturday. Dry weather and slightly warmer temperatures will return on Sunday before another system arrives next Tuesday with potential rain and high-elevation snow. There is one last day of dry weather before changes arrive in the forecast. High pressure is still influencing the Arizona forecast.

Also read Could Colorado River water cuts be making Phoenix dust storms worse?

As a result, the high is expected to reach 85 degrees this afternoon inBeginning tomorrow, the first of a series of systems will pass the state. The first disturbance will run over the southern and central portions of. This will bring scattered showers and a few spot thunderstorms. Rain totals will remain fairly low, generally below a quarter inch in Phoenix.

The only exception to the low totals will result from any thunderstorms that may briefly produce heavier rain. The showers are expected to develop from the southwest and spread northeast. In Phoenix, showers may arrive as early as the mid-afternoon and chances remain into the evening. The high temperature on Friday should slip to around 80 in Phoenix, thanks to the cloud coverage or more mild air moving over the state.

Advertisement

A second system passes along northern Arizona on the heels of the first system. This system will pass from Saturday morning to afternoon. As it passes, it will increase rain showers over northern Arizona. A few more showers will be possible in Phoenix, particularly through about midday.

Showers will exit the state by Saturday night. The high temperature will slip again with a forecast of just 74 on Saturday afternoon in Phoenix. On Sunday, dry weather will return across the state. Temperatures should rebound, at least a few degrees, throughout the state.

Next week, the wet weather pattern will continue with an additional system expected next Tuesday. This system has the potential to bring more rain and potentially high elevation snow. Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.