Arizona Weather Forecast: Rain, Snow, and Cooler Temperatures Expected This Week

Arizona is set to experience a change in weather patterns this week, with the potential for rain and snow showers, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures.

Tuesday will bring cloudy and breezy conditions to the Valley with highs in the low 70s. On February 1st, a mix of clouds and sun will be accompanied by milder air. Highs will drop to around normal, with Phoenix expected to peak near 71 degrees. In northern Arizona , another day of gusts ranging from 30-40 mph is forecast. Wednesday ushers in the first of two potential rounds of rain/snow showers.

Wednesday is expected to be considerably spottier and lighter, but northern Arizona may see some rain/snow. Snow totals, if any, would be low. Wednesday will also bring much cooler air, with Phoenix's high struggling to get out of the low 60s. Thursday will see clouds lingering over Arizona between the first and second rounds of moisture. By Friday, a more widespread and steady system is likely to pass by, bringing a chance for rain and snow showers for Arizona, as well as gusty winds. Phoenix's chance for rain is just 20% (mostly for the north/east edge of the Valley) on Wednesday and 60% on Friday. High temperatures in the Valley will reach the upper 60s on Thursday and Friday. By the weekend, the state dries out and high temperatures climb from the low 70s to the mid/upper 70s through Saturday to Sunday. For the latest weather conditions, visit the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, available on Apple iOS and Android. Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds





