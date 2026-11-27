Dry weather prevails through the weekend with highs in the upper 70s in Phoenix before a Pacific storm system drops temperatures into the 60s on Wednesday.

Dry weather and upper 70s prevail in Phoenix this weekend before a storm system brings rain, wind and cooler temperatures Tuesday into Wednesday. Dry weather and highs in the upper 70s are forecast for Phoenix through the weekend under partly sunny skies.

High Country winds will pick up on Saturday, with gusts reaching 30–40 mph in Flagstaff and 25–35 mph in the White Mountains. A Pacific storm system arrives Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, bringing rain, high-elevation snow, stronger winds and highs dropping into the 60s in Phoenix. It will be a partly sunny day around Arizona. The passing clouds do not bring any moisture as dry weather will prevail through the weekend.

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The forecast high climbs to the upper 70s inOver the weekend, the forecast high will slip slightly on Saturday and quickly rebound on Sunday. Both days will remain partly cloudy across Arizona. In Phoenix, the forecast high hits 76 on Saturday and 79 on Sunday. In the High Country, the weather turns more windy on Saturday.