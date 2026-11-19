Scattered rain and light snow move across northern Arizona through Friday, bringing gusty winds and a temperature drop. Phoenix stays dry with overnight lows reaching the 40s by Saturday.

Scattered rain and high elevation snow showers move across northern Arizona through Friday before exiting early Saturday morning. Rain totals remain below 0.5 inches and snow accumulations stay minimal, while Phoenix and the lower deserts remain dry.

A passing cold front brings a wind advisory to Mohave County and drops Phoenix overnight temperatures into the 40s by Saturday morning. Scattered rain and high elevation snow showers moved into Mohave County on Thursday morning. The showers will slowly progress eastward through today and into tonight. The scattered showers will continue to progress across the northern edge of the state through Friday and will exit Those showers will be patchy and light.

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Rain accumulations are low, around 0.1 inches to 0.25 inches for portions of northern Arizona. Highest totals with any heavier showers would still remain below 0.5 inches. Snow totals will be minimal as well. Snow amounts around 1 to 3 inches are forecast for Jacob Lake.

Some snow may mix over Flagstaff, but anything that falls will melt quickly. The San Francisco Peaks and the White Mountains may also see some low snow totals around 1 inch. Phoenix and the lower deserts will remain dry. As the storm system passes north of Arizona on Friday, a cold front will drag through the state.

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This will bring another dip to temperatures and gusty winds. In fact, there is a wind advisory through Thursday and Thursday night for Mohave County. Gusts will reach 25 to 35 mph in Flagstaff on Thursday and 30 to 40 mph on Friday. Phoenix may turn just a touch breezy by Friday.on Thursday and fall back to the low 70s on Friday.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the 40s by Saturday morning in Phoenix. Temperatures look beautiful next week, too. Highs remain in the upper 60s to low 70s this weekend, and continue in the low 70s next week as well. It will be sunny and dry the next several days.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds. Use the highway shoulders for emergencies only. Parking on them to play in the snow is hazardous in the following ways:Other drivers may pull over as well to play in the snow, compounding the problem. Plows can throw snow and ice far off highways.

"Also, it’s not uncommon for lots of desert dwellers to take the opportunity to head north to play in the snow. So, remember to pack your patience and expect to spend extended time in your vehicle getting to and from snow play areas.

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"ADOT says you and your vehicle must be prepared for driving in wintry conditions, including snow, ice and freezing temperatures. Make sure your fuel tank is at least half to three-quarters full at all times Use snow tires, chains or studded tires as recommended or required. Studded tires are permitted on Arizona highways from Oct. 1 to May 1. Change your motor oil to a winter grade Turn around don’t drown!

If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way. If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground. If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly. If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding. Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.