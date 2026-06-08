Arizona weather forecast: Hot week expected for Phoenix

Buckle up! It's going to be a hot week for the Valley.

from MON 11:00 AM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chinle Valleyfrom MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, White Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Kaibab PlateauWe're expecting a hot week this week, with a potential for temperatures in the 110s during a portion of this upcoming weekend.

Gusty wind conditions continue across the state, with 18 mph winds at Lake Havasu and 23 mph at Arizona Snowbowl. We are going to see some warm temperatures today, and by the end of the week, temperatures are expected to reach 110 degrees. Satellite and radar show some high cloud cover moving across the state in the overnight hours.

It is going to be a beautiful Monday today, with temperatures at 102 in Bullhead City, 102 in Lake Havasu, 100 in Yuma, 90 in Sedona, 78 in Flagstaff, and 85 in Window Rock. Per NWS's forecast, temperatures should be in the 107°F - 108°F range between Wednesday and Friday. By this coming Saturday, the high could reach 110.

Those numbers will then start to drop a little bit, as if Mother Nature is giving a little bit of a taste of the heat. Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds. Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skinCool person with cool, wet cloths and fan body.

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious. Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes. The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:





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