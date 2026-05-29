Arizona Weather: Cooler Temperatures and Windy Conditions Expected

A storm system will continue to impact Arizona today, bringing cooler temperatures and windy conditions. The Valley will be even cooler on Friday, with highs dropping into the 80s. The forecast high only climbs to 88 in and the low 60s in Flagstaff. It will be windy, too. Wind gusts will reach 15-25 mph in the Valley, but hit up to 35-45+ in the High Country.

The Valley will be even cooler on Friday, with highs dropping into the 80s. The storm system that has brought us below-average temperatures and windy weather for the last several days will continue to impact us today.

In fact, our temperatures bottom out on Friday before starting to warm back up this weekend. An area of low pressure has been stuck whirling over California the last two days.

Finally, it is shifting Northeast today. The low will pass over the far northern edge of, bringing a few scattered showers and thunderstorms to northern Mohave and Coconino counties through today. There will also be some passing clouds over the High Country, although most of northern Arizona remains dry today.

In addition to the moisture, mild air will keep temperatures below normal through Friday. The forecast high only climbs to 88 in and the low 60s in Flagstaff. It will be windy, too. Wind gusts will reach 15-25 mph in the Valley, but hit up to 35-45+ in the High Country.

Today, the strongest gusts are expected in northeastern Arizona. As a result, there is both a wind advisory and a Thanks to the passing system, the morning lows will be surprisingly cool for the end of May. The forecast low temperature drops to the mid 60s in Phoenix and near freezing in Flagstaff on Saturday morning. Winds should die down over the weekend, as the area of low pressure will shift Northeast of our state.

The temperature will also start to climb with high pressure building into the south/southwestern United States by early next week. By next week, the high reaches 104 on Monday and 105 on Tuesday. It will remain generally dry around much of the state to kick off next week. The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, cool/moist skin.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body. Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious. Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes





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Arizona Weather Cool Temperatures Windy Conditions Storm System Heat Exhaustion Heat Stroke

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