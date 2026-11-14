Arizona vs. Utah football kickoff time changed amid FAA travel disruptions: How to watch

Brent Brennan and the Arizona Wildcats are hosting FOX's Big Noon Kickoff on Saturday, before beginning battle with the undefeated Utah Utes in one of the bigge

Oct 10, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Isaiah Mizell catches a pass and runs for extra yards during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectare hosting FOX's Big Noon Kickoff on Saturday, before beginning battle with the undefeated Utah Utes in one of the biggest games in Tucson in a long time. Kickoff won't happen as originally scheduled, with nationwide flying issues delaying games around the country - and reportedly pushing Utah and Arizona to an Utah is one of two undefeated teams left in college football, alongside UCLA, but the Utes have also not played a single ranked team away from the confines of Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

Also read Utah, BYU football games face travel disruptions from nationwide FAA ground stop

Now they'll do exactly that, taking on No. 23 Arizona - who is undefeated at home this year after narrowly escaping Casino Del Sol Stadium with a win last weekend against TCU. Nov 7, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Morgan Scalley before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Kyle Whittingham's departure from Utah to take over at Michigan had many wondering if the Utes hayday was behind them. But Morgan Scalley, who had long been the coach-in-waiting in Salt Lake, has this program humming along as good - or better - than ever.

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Scalley has Utah playing some of the best defense in the entire country, holding opponents to just 16.3 points per game - 15th in FBS and second in the Big 12 behind TCU. The Utes also generate tons of turnovers, with 13 interceptions so far this season - third in the country with the only power conference team ahead of them the lone other undefeated squad in UCLA.

Utah also boasts a phenomenal dual-threat quarterback in Devon Dampier and a star wideout in Braden Pegan, so it goes without saying the Wildcats will have to be firing on all cylinders Saturday evening if they want to pull off a major upset. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Oct 24, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan celebrates during the third quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Casino Del Sol Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Arizona has two more regular season games after this massive showdown with Utah, first travelling to Manhattan, KS to take on the other Wildcats in the Big 12, Kansas State.

K-State is tied for last place at 1-5 in the Big 12, having lost three in a row heading into Saturday's road game at TCU. Then of course Arizona closes the regular season against rival Arizona State on Nov. 28. The Sun Devils are 3-3 in Big 12 play, although all three wins are against the aforementioned 1-5 teams: Kansas State, Colorado, and Kansas.

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Those two games are set for Saturday Nov. 21 and 28, respectively, while kickoff times are yet to be determined. Below is a look at how to watch, stream, and listen to Arizona host No. 2 Utah on Saturday for FOX's Big Noon Kickoff:Andy Patton is a college basketball writer with deep ties to both Gonzaga and Arizona.

A Gonzaga alumnus who graduated in 2013, he has hosted the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021 and has co-hosted the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. His years covering the Bulldogs have also given him extensive familiarity with Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, who spent more than two decades on Mark Few’s staff at Gonzaga before taking over the Wildcats in 2021.

Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle.

Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.