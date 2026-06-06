Arizona Top Stories: Assault Charges, Death Investigations, and Train Burglary

A roundup of major incidents in Arizona, including an autism center assault, a suspicious death at a care facility, a crucifixion-style homicide, and a $500K train burglary.

A series of troubling incidents have emerged across Arizona , including an assault at an autism center, a suspicious death at a care facility, a homicide in a crucifixion-like position, and a significant train burglary .

In Peoria, a therapist at Soar Autism Center, identified as Adolfo Salas, has been charged with abuse after surveillance video allegedly captured him kicking a 5-year-old non-verbal student. The incident has sparked outrage and raised concerns about safety in care facilities for vulnerable individuals.

Meanwhile, Mesa police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old man with developmental disabilities who was found dead inside a van outside the Pathways for Life care facility. Authorities have not released the cause of death but are treating it as suspicious. In another case, the body of 76-year-old Pastor Bill Schonemann was discovered in his home in late April 2025, positioned in a crucifixion-like stance. Homicide detectives are leading the investigation, but no arrests have been made yet.

Additionally, a train burglary investigation in northern Arizona led to the recovery of over half a million dollars worth of stolen goods. The burglary targeted a BNSF train, and authorities have not disclosed if any suspects have been identified. These stories highlight ongoing challenges in public safety and criminal justice in the state. The community is seeking answers and justice for the victims affected by these incidents.

Further updates are expected as investigations continue. The Peoria autism center assault case has drawn particular attention to the treatment of children with disabilities. Advocacy groups are calling for stricter oversight and training for staff working with vulnerable populations. In Mesa, the family of the deceased man is demanding a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The Pathways for Life facility has not commented on the incident. Similarly, the death of Pastor Schonemann has shocked his congregation and the local community. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. The train burglary investigation is ongoing, with detectives working to trace the stolen goods and identify those responsible.

These events underscore the need for vigilance and community cooperation in preventing crime and ensuring justice. As these cases develop, authorities urge the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activity. The Arizona Department of Public Safety is coordinating with local agencies on the train burglary case. In the Peoria assault case, the suspect is being held pending a court appearance.

The outcomes of these investigations will be closely watched by residents and officials alike. This roundup of Arizona top stories from the past week reflects a range of criminal activity from violent acts to property crimes. Each case presents unique challenges for law enforcement and the justice system. The community's response will be crucial in supporting victims and holding perpetrators accountable





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Crime Assault Death Investigation Train Burglary Arizona

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