Arizona Teenager Allegedly Held Captive in Desert Tent for Four Months by Boyfriend

An 18-year-old Arizona man is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting his 17-year-old girlfriend, holding her captive in a desert tent for nearly four months. The victim escaped after a violent attack, leading to the suspect's arrest and multiple charges.

An Arizona teenager was allegedly held captive in a tent for almost four months by her boyfriend in a sickening campaign of abuse, prosecutors say.

The 17-year-old girl, who has not been named, was allegedly kidnapped by her boyfriend Diego Marroquin Lopez, 18, on February 3 when he picked her up in his car to give her a ride to school. The girl said Lopez then refused to drive to the school and instead took her to his parents' home in Vail, Arizona, and forced her into a tent.

Lopez allegedly later moved the tent further into the desert and out of sight of his parents' home, where the girl said she was kept for months until she escaped on May 25. Lopez allegedly sexually assaulted the girl repeatedly while preventing her from returning to school or having access to a phone.

She told police that Lopez only let her rarely leave the tent to bring her to his bedroom and to use the bathroom while hiding from his parents, prosecutors said. Lopez also allegedly owned a Smith & Wesson .380 handgun, which she claimed he used to threaten her. According to prosecutors, Lopez would violently control the girl and severely beat her if she tried to escape him.

This included repeatedly hitting her and dragging her back to the tent by her hair if she attempted to make a getaway. She said the alleged campaign of abuse culminated in violent sexual attacks on May 24 and 25 in Lopez's bedroom, per KVOA. The girl said Lopez then dragged her back to the tent, where he began beating her and throwing her around by her hair, police said.

During the attack, she said she was able to escape and she ran to a neighbors home who called 911. According to court documents, Lopez denied the girl's allegations and told investigators that she was never with him.

However, investigators alleged that a search of Lopez's family home led them to find the tent, along with items she had described such as her school materials. After being rescued by the neighbor, the girl was taken to hospital where she was treated for minor injuries. Lopez was apprehended soon after the neighbor called 911, with police saying they utilized helicopters to locate him before he was taken into custody without incident.

The 18-year-old is now facing charges of aggravated assault, kidnapping, and sexual assault. He remains in custody on a $250,000 bond





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Kidnapping Sexual Assault Domestic Abuse Arizona Teenager Captivity Tent Desert

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