A roundup of top stories includes a Texas teen sentenced to 35 years for a 2025 track meet stabbing, a deadly Phoenix multi-vehicle crash under investigation, President Trump's claim about an Apache helicopter shot down by Iran, and an alleged drunk driver rolling a truck into a parking lot in Arizona.

A Texas teenager, Karmelo Anthony , has been found guilty of murder and sentenced to 35 years in prison for the stabbing death of Austin Metcalf during a track meet in 2025.

This verdict concludes a high-profile case that drew significant attention. Meanwhile, in Phoenix, a seven-car crash occurred just before noon on Tuesday, resulting in one fatality and two individuals being hospitalized. Authorities are investigating the possibility of driver impairment as a factor. In international news, President Trump posted on social media, claiming that the military confirmed to him that an Apache helicopter that crashed near the Strait of Hormuz was shot down by Iranian forces, and he promised a response.

Additionally, an alleged drunk driver in Arizona lost control of his truck after leaving a bar, rolled several times, and landed on top of a car at another bar approximately seven miles away, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office. The initial portions of the source text list numerous weather warnings and watches for areas in Arizona and New Mexico, including the Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains, Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas, Chinle Valley, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley across several counties, Grand Canyon Country, White Mountains, and Kaibab Plateau, with times ranging from 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM MST/MDT.

These alerts cover a broad region and indicate ongoing or impending hazardous weather conditions. The news roundup then transitions into the evening's top stories as described. All navigational labels, repeated boilerplate phrases, and redundant listings have been omitted to present only the substantive content. This rewritten text aims to provide a clear and comprehensive summary of the news items, ensuring a minimum length and multiple paragraphs while avoiding direct repetition and extraneous details.

The weather alerts are integrated at the beginning to set the context before detailing the crime, accident, and political incidents. The overall narrative flows from local hazards to specific criminal and accident reports, then to broader international assertions, and finally to a local DUI incident, creating a cohesive overview of the day's events





FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Karmelo Anthony Austin Metcalf Track Meet Stabbing Phoenix Crash Seven-Car Collision President Trump Apache Helicopter Strait Of Hormuz Iran Yavapai County Drunk Driving Weather Warnings Arizona New Mexico Black Mesa Chuska Mountains Defiance Plateau Northeast Plateaus Chinle Valley Marble Canyon Glen Canyon Little Colorado River Valley Grand Canyon White Mountains Kaibab Plateau

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