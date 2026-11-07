Arizona stuns TCU with last minute comeback: 3 takeaways

Brent Brennan and the Arizona Wildcats were on the verge of disaster Friday evening against TCU, missing on a two point conversion that would have tied the game

Oct 31, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Kedrick Reescano and offensive lineman Rhino Tapa'atyoutai react after a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Galaxy Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectwere on the verge of disaster Friday evening against TCU, missing on a two point conversion that would have tied the game in the final two minutes. However, a botched kickoff by TCU gave the Wildcats new life, and Michael Salgado-Medina drilled a 37 yard go-ahead field goal before Tyrese Boss picked off TCU's first play of the last drive to seal the 29-28 win for Arizona.

Also read How to watch Arizona vs. TCU football: TV channel, live stream and kickoff time

The Wildcats move to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in league play, setting up a potential program-defining matchup against the Utah Utes next Saturday, Nov. 14. Oct 10, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Arizona Wildcats kicker Michael Salgado-Medina attempts a field goal during the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect When Arizona failed to convert a game-tying two point conversion with 1:43 remaining in the fourth quarter, it looked like a disastrous, season-altering loss was all but imminent. But then Arizona - rather than going for a full onside kick - did a little pooch kick that was botched by Ed Small and recovered by Zuri Watson on the TCU 26 yard line, leading to the game-winning 37-yard field goal from Michael Salgado-Medina.

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Salgado-Medina was a perfect 3-3 on the night, as Arizona's special teams saved the game - and the season - for coach Brennan and the Wildcats. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Texas Tech's LaDamion Guyton sacks Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita during a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at Galaxy Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Noah Fifita has never been bulletproof, but he looked more human than usual after struggling late against Texas Tech last week.

Then, Fifita made a critical error late in the second quarter on Friday against TCU, dropping back on third-and-3 from the TCU eight yard line and throwing a backbreaking interception to Hudson Hooper, who took it 93 yards to the house to give the Horned Frogs a 14-10 lead with 4:44 left until halftime. Fifita nearly had complete redemption, marching Arizona 75 yards for a touchdown with 1:43 remaining to make it 28-26, but his pass to Caleb Smith fell incomplete on a two point conversion - which looked like it would end the game until Arizona's special teams got it done in the final seconds.

Fifita finished 24-of-37 with 313 passing yards and two touchdowns, while scoring once on the ground in another all-around excellent performance from the senior signal caller. The heroics may have gone to the special teams, but Arizona isn't in this game without Fifita's quietly excellent performance for the Wildcats. Arizona wide receiver Gio Richardson catches a pass in warmups during a game against Arizona State at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 28, 2025.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Another day, another very impactful performance from sophomore standout wide receiver Gio Richardson. Richardson was the preferred target of Fifita's all night long, securing 11 of Arizona's 24 receptions, while gaining a game and career-high 171 yards.

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He had a big time 36-yard reception late in the third quarter, which led to a Fifita rushing touchdown one play later - giving the Wildcats a 17-14 lead - and then a massive 46-yard reception at the end of the third quarter, which led to a field goal at the start of the fourth. Richardson didn't find the end zone, but he has been undeniably the best wideout on this team - when healthy - and TCU had no answer for the sophomore slot receiver, who has a major difference-maker in Arizona's season-defining win.

Next up for the Wildcats is a showdown against one of the best teams in the country, the Utah Utes, on Nov. 14 in Tucson, a game that could be among the most consequential in program history. Andy Patton is a college basketball writer with deep ties to both Gonzaga and Arizona.

A Gonzaga alumnus who graduated in 2013, he has hosted the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021 and has co-hosted the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. His years covering the Bulldogs have also given him extensive familiarity with Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, who spent more than two decades on Mark Few’s staff at Gonzaga before taking over the Wildcats in 2021.

Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle.

Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.